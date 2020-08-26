NEWS
Executive Appointments
Raiz shuffles leadership team
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 26 AUG 2020   12:02PM

Micro-investing app Raiz has announced in its FY20 results that it's reorganising the executive team to better manage the business as it expands globally.

Chief executive of Australia George Lucas has moved into the role of group chief executive with the chief executives of Australia, Indonesia and Malaysia reporting to him.

Brendan Malone will remain as group chief operating officer while taking on the additional role of chief executive of Raiz Invest Australia.

Raiz chair Tony Fay said the restructure is designed to grow the Australian business and ensure the company is well placed to capitalise on emerging opportunities in Southeast Asia.

"As part of the changes, George Lucas will spend more time overseeing the Southeast Asian operations to ensure the executive of the company's growth strategy in Indonesia and Malaysia, while also researching opportunities in other countries in the region such as Thailand," Fay said.

"The Australian business will be led by Brendan Malone who has been group chief operating officer since March 2015. Brendan will manage the day-to-day running of the business and will continue to drive the strategy to grow revenue per customer through new products and services."

In its results, Raiz reported a 15% increase in active customers to 223,730 and a 30% increase in Australian funds under management to $453.6 million.

In addition, total revenue increased by 57% to $9.8 million with the average revenue per customer up 71% to $38.20.

Raiz noted a 45% increase in growth in its superannuation offering Raiz Super to $70 million from the previous corresponding period despite over $7 million being withdrawn as a result of the Early Release of Super scheme.

Lucas said he is proud to be reporting the results considering the volatility and economic uncertainty in the second half.

"We successfully delivered strong growth in revenue, active customers and FUM in FY20, demonstrating the resilience of our business model, the customer loyalty we attract, and validating the unique nature of the Raiz platform," he said.

