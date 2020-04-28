Raiz cuts costs, super increases

With market volatility impacting the investment platform's funds under management, Raiz has taken "decisive steps" to cut $1.2 million in costs.

It comes as the platform reveals its superannuation product grew by 75.2% to $66.25 million compared to the same period last year, also rising 3.4% compared to Q2 FY20.

However, Raiz said this figure was before the government announced its early release scheme, allowing members to access up to $20,000 over the next two financial years.

The investment platform maintains it is well funded with cash and term deposits, totalling $11.5 million as of the end of March.

Raiz said COVID-19 spurred volatility had impacted FUM as well as the number of active customers, as members rush to cash out their investments.

"Decisive steps have been taken to respond to the deterioration in the operating environment, including a reduction in global operating expenses, a deferral of non-essential expenditure and optimisation of labour costs," it said.

"On an annualised basis these cost reduction initiatives amount to approximately $1.2 million or 8% of the total cost base."

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Raiz said its revenue from its micro investing platform increased by 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year to hit $2.2 million, with revenue growing 9.4% since the previous quarter.

During the quarter, active customers increased by 15.3% to 215,398 compared to Q3 FY19.

However, operating cashflow for the quarter was negative $66,000, which the platform attributed to investment expenses related to its expansion in Southeast Asia.

Raiz Invest managing director and chief executive George Lucas said the figures demonstrate the resilience of the business.

"Despite the unprecedented disruption caused by COVID-19 and the associated economic uncertainty impacting capital markets, it is particularly pleasing to have delivered growth in revenue, active customers and Raiz Invest Super FUM during the quarter," he said.

The Raiz team was focused on managing financial and operational risks to manage the business amid the challenging environment over the next 12 to 18 months, he added.

Yet, product development and growth is still being made.

"Good progress continues to be made on our domestic strategy to expand the product offering with the launch of the Raiz bundll card and the upcoming launch of the Raiz Sapphire portfolio, being the first portfolio to have cryptocurrency exposure with a 5% target weighting for Bitcoin," Lucas said.

"The customer response to Raiz Sapphire has been very encouraging and we look forward to the formal launch planned for May 2020."

The platform will still pursue growth opportunities in Indonesia and Malaysia, he said, despite the challenges and risks that lay ahead.

"I believe Raiz's financial and operating risk management has ensured the business is in a secure position," Lucas said.

"We have a well-defined growth strategy, both in Australia and Southeast Asia, and we will continue to execute it at the appropriate pace."