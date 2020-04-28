NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
READ NOW
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
Investment
Sponsored by
Raiz cuts costs, super increases
BY ALLY SELBY  |  TUESDAY, 28 APR 2020   12:21PM

With market volatility impacting the investment platform's funds under management, Raiz has taken "decisive steps" to cut $1.2 million in costs.

It comes as the platform reveals its superannuation product grew by 75.2% to $66.25 million compared to the same period last year, also rising 3.4% compared to Q2 FY20.

However, Raiz said this figure was before the government announced its early release scheme, allowing members to access up to $20,000 over the next two financial years.

The investment platform maintains it is well funded with cash and term deposits, totalling $11.5 million as of the end of March.

Raiz said COVID-19 spurred volatility had impacted FUM as well as the number of active customers, as members rush to cash out their investments.

"Decisive steps have been taken to respond to the deterioration in the operating environment, including a reduction in global operating expenses, a deferral of non-essential expenditure and optimisation of labour costs," it said.

"On an annualised basis these cost reduction initiatives amount to approximately $1.2 million or 8% of the total cost base."

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Raiz said its revenue from its micro investing platform increased by 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year to hit $2.2 million, with revenue growing 9.4% since the previous quarter.

During the quarter, active customers increased by 15.3% to 215,398 compared to Q3 FY19.

However, operating cashflow for the quarter was negative $66,000, which the platform attributed to investment expenses related to its expansion in Southeast Asia.

Raiz Invest managing director and chief executive George Lucas said the figures demonstrate the resilience of the business.

"Despite the unprecedented disruption caused by COVID-19 and the associated economic uncertainty impacting capital markets, it is particularly pleasing to have delivered growth in revenue, active customers and Raiz Invest Super FUM during the quarter," he said.

The Raiz team was focused on managing financial and operational risks to manage the business amid the challenging environment over the next 12 to 18 months, he added.

Yet, product development and growth is still being made.

"Good progress continues to be made on our domestic strategy to expand the product offering with the launch of the Raiz bundll card and the upcoming launch of the Raiz Sapphire portfolio, being the first portfolio to have cryptocurrency exposure with a 5% target weighting for Bitcoin," Lucas said.

"The customer response to Raiz Sapphire has been very encouraging and we look forward to the formal launch planned for May 2020."

The platform will still pursue growth opportunities in Indonesia and Malaysia, he said, despite the challenges and risks that lay ahead.

"I believe Raiz's financial and operating risk management has ensured the business is in a secure position," Lucas said.

"We have a well-defined growth strategy, both in Australia and Southeast Asia, and we will continue to execute it at the appropriate pace."

Read more: RaizRaiz SapphireSoutheast AsiaAustraliaBitcoinGeorge LucasRaiz Invest Super
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Increased customers, incoming crypto: Raiz
Bitcoin bonanza amid COVID-19 crisis
Millions jobless within weeks: Grattan
Opportunities and threats amid COVID-19 crisis
Healthcare outperforms as financials plummet
Extended lockdown could spur worst recession on record: Grattan
Has COVID-19 solved the advice problem?
Big four urged to pay up dividends
Super fighting a war on three fronts: KPMG
Super funds must prioritise liquidity: Regulators
Editor's Choice
Former CFS executive joins platform
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The former head of Wrap at Colonial First State has joined an ASX-listed platform provider.
Bitcoin bonanza amid COVID-19 crisis
ALLY SELBY
The investment world's underdog has seen a surge in interest since it hit rock bottom in March, outperforming the US market indices by a mile.
Property giant kicks off capital raise
ALLY SELBY
A $38.9 billion ASX-listed real estate portfolio manager is set to bolster its balance sheet with a multi-million dollar institutional placement, as it moves to better withstand the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A case for flexible asset allocation: First Sentier
ALLY SELBY
Investment managers with fixed multi-asset allocations may have been better served by a flexible approach during the COVID-19 crisis.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Marsha Beck
MANAGING DIRECTOR AUSTRALIA
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
For AMP Capital managing director, Australia Marsha Beck the only limits to what can be achieved are those we create in our own minds. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 2TrSyEgk