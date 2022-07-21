Qualitas announces changes to executive leadership team

Qualitas has made changes to its executive team, appointing Tim Johansen as global head of investment and funds risk and Dean Winterton as its global head of capital.

The real estate investment manager said the changes were made to support the targeted growth of institutional capital mandates and the deepening of the company's investment risk management culture.

Long-standing senior executive Johansen will move to the newly created role after working with the firm for 11 years.

For eight of those years, he led the real estate debt team and was responsible for the capital distribution team.

Johansen will take over from current chief risk officer Rob McLellan and continue to be part of the executive team and the investment committee which he will now chair.

Qualitas group managing director and co-founder Andrew Schwartz said Johansen has a strong understanding of both the assessment of transaction risk and the capital distribution aspects of our business.

"As we continue to scale our funds across both debt and equity, it is important that the board appoint an individual who deeply understands the Qualitas risk culture, including our strong track record of disciplined management," he explained.

"Johansen has worked with Qualitas for a long period at the most senior level of the organisation and can bring that wealth of experience to everyday decision making required over our various portfolios."

Meanwhile, Winterton will replace Johansen as the global head of capital.

He brings 23 years of global institutional capital raising experience to the role.

He previously co-founded Chauvel Capital Partners (CCP), a boutique real estate fund manager and held senior leadership roles with AMP Capital, Perpetual Limited and Prudential PLC.

Commenting on his own appointment, Winterton said: "I am delighted to be joining Qualitas at this exciting stage for the company to support the targeted growth of institutional capital mandates both domestically and offshore. I have high regard for the team at Qualitas and I look forward to contributing to the overall growth of the business."

Schwartz added that Winterton will join the executive team and lead capital distribution into the next chapter.

"His extensive network of relationships will increase and complement our existing network of institutional investors globally," he explained.

"As Qualitas continues its trajectory towards large scale institutional funds and mandates, Dean's deep track record of working with a broad range of institutional investors in creating market leading investment products will be pivotal to our continued growth."