QIC, Sunsuper acquire NZ healthcare asset

QIC and Sunsuper have struck a deal to acquire New Zealand's second-largest hospital operator, Evolution Healthcare (Evolution).

As one of New Zealand's leading private hospital platforms, Evolution is comprised of a decentralised network of 10 comprehensive and day hospitals in addition to a portfolio of ancillary healthcare facilities in New Zealand and one private hospital in Australia.

It provides essential elective surgery and is supported by a large surgeon cohort with over 300 surgeons performing more than 57,000 procedures across the portfolio in FY21.

The super funds together are looking to put money toward what they describe as a mega-trend for healthcare demand stemming from an aging population across the region.

"We're very pleased to have been successful in securing Evolution Healthcare, a long-standing and dominant healthcare operator with strong incumbent positions in its key catchments," QIC's head of global infrastructure Ross Israel said.

"It is a platform with an experienced management team which has strong potential for future growth and expansion over time. This investment is wholly aligned with our sector centric, thematic-based infrastructure investment strategy.

"It leverages one of our key megatrends, an aging population, and the secular tailwinds of increased chronic illness and growing healthcare needs arising from public health constraints."

Sunsuper's head of private markets Michael Weaver said the Queensland-based super fund was delighted to make its first investment into the healthcare sub-sector, with Evolution "representing a strong platform to leverage the sector thematics around aging demographics and technology and medical innovation".

QIC has committed over $4 billion globally in 2021 in key thematics relating to decarbonisation, decentralisation and healthcare.

The Evolution transaction expands QIC's global infrastructure footprint to 22 assets in six countries across the transport, energy and utilities and social/PPP sectors.