NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

QIC, Sunsuper acquire NZ healthcare asset

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 10 DEC 2021   12:11PM

QIC and Sunsuper have struck a deal to acquire New Zealand's second-largest hospital operator, Evolution Healthcare (Evolution).

As one of New Zealand's leading private hospital platforms, Evolution is comprised of a decentralised network of 10 comprehensive and day hospitals in addition to a portfolio of ancillary healthcare facilities in New Zealand and one private hospital in Australia.

It provides essential elective surgery and is supported by a large surgeon cohort with over 300 surgeons performing more than 57,000 procedures across the portfolio in FY21.

The super funds together are looking to put money toward what they describe as a mega-trend for healthcare demand stemming from an aging population across the region.

"We're very pleased to have been successful in securing Evolution Healthcare, a long-standing and dominant healthcare operator with strong incumbent positions in its key catchments," QIC's head of global infrastructure Ross Israel said.

"It is a platform with an experienced management team which has strong potential for future growth and expansion over time. This investment is wholly aligned with our sector centric, thematic-based infrastructure investment strategy.

"It leverages one of our key megatrends, an aging population, and the secular tailwinds of increased chronic illness and growing healthcare needs arising from public health constraints."

Sunsuper's head of private markets Michael Weaver said the Queensland-based super fund was delighted to make its first investment into the healthcare sub-sector, with Evolution "representing a strong platform to leverage the sector thematics around aging demographics and technology and medical innovation".

QIC has committed over $4 billion globally in 2021 in key thematics relating to decarbonisation, decentralisation and healthcare.

The Evolution transaction expands QIC's global infrastructure footprint to 22 assets in six countries across the transport, energy and utilities and social/PPP sectors.

Read more: QICSunsuperEvolution HealthcareMichael WeaverRoss Israel
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Largest asset owners grow: WTW
Industry fund investments chief to depart
BetaShares hires from Suncorp
QIC names Frawley's successor
Super funds lambasted over nuclear holdings
QSuper, Sunsuper unveil rebrand
Super funds attracting more women to investment work
Super funds failing three-day transfer requirement
Sunsuper moves $20bn mandate
Australia Post Super Scheme cuts premiums by 10%

Editor's Choice

Do inflows follow performance?

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:40PM
A recent study found flows to individual funds do directly follow performance, but there's a catch.

Hostplus, Statewide formalise merger

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:39PM
The two industry superannuation funds will progress merging after signing a Successor Fund Transfer deed.

Labor promises to recognise adviser experience

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:13PM
Labor promises it will dump educational requirements for financial advisers with over a decade's experience if it comes to power.

Morgan Stanley promotes two senior leaders

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:09PM
Morgan Stanley Australia appointed a new local wealth management research lead as the incumbent takes on an executive role overseas.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Infographic: Milford Managed Funds: A great addition to your portfolio

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
11

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

FEB
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

FEB
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  What do you think will be the biggest investment theme of 2022?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Premium Subscription
Special EOY deal!
20% off until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.