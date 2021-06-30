QIC chief executive to retire

QIC chief executive Damien Frawley has announced his intention to retire from the Queensland government owned investment management corporation.

Frawley has led QIC for almost a decade. Prior to that, he was chief executive at BlackRock Australia and held senior roles at Merrill Lynch Investment Management.

He was also an international rugby union player, playing for the Wallabies between 1986 and 1988.

QIC manages more than $88.8 billion in assets for a range of government, domestic and global institutional investors.

"As QIC reaches our 30th year of operations, the timing of my departure feels about right. We have all achieved a great deal and I leave an executive team well equipped to continue leading the business successfully into the future," Frawley said.

"Together with our board and investment teams, we have shaped a strategic direction for QIC that I firmly believe sets us on a continued successful path - with our core objective of being client led in all that we do."

The Queensland government is QIC's shareholder and largest client, and Frawley said he was proud of the work done by QIC to establish the Queensland Future Fund.

"This initiative, including the transfer of the $7.8 billion Queensland Titles Registry, will build wealth for future generations and demonstrates the value of an institution like QIC to the state," he said.

"I thank the entire team at QIC for their commitment to our business over the past nine years."

Frawley will continue leading QIC until a permanent replacement chief executive is found, with global executive search firm Egon Zehnder engaged to undertake the search.

"Damien is highly respected across the Queensland, Australian and international investment landscape and has been instrumental in getting QIC to the position that it holds today," QIC chair Ian Martin said.

"His strong and inclusive leadership, open and frank approach, laser-like focus on investment performance and delivering to clients expectations have all been instrumental in molding QIC's culture and track record.

"On behalf of the board, the executive and all the QIC team, I want to thank Damien for his outstanding and down to earth leadership, and we wish him all the very best in the next chapter of his life."