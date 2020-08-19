NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
QIC appoints committee chair
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 19 AUG 2020   12:41PM

The Queensland headquartered investing giant has appointed a chair for its global private capital investment committee.

Natasha Nankivell, who was previously a managing director and partner at The Carlyle Group, is moving into the role starting later this month, a QIC spokesperson said.

Nankivell is currently the founder and managing director of Global Alternative Funds. She has also worked at Macquarie Bank and BT.

"[She] brings a unique range of experiences and insights into the asset class, across a wide range of strategies and geographies," QIC said in a statement.

Sponsored by Insight Investment
Towards a perfect currency solution

"Her experience and client-led focus will provide an important contribution to the operation of the committee."

The committee's other members will include senor investment executives from the global private capital team, the chief risk officer and Nankivell as the independent chair.

Sponsored Video
Eaton Vance on ESG relevance to successful credit investing

In March, QIC brought home an executive from its US business to replace Marcus Simpson, who retired as the head of global private capital.

Stephen Whatmore moved into the role after leading the North American team and setting up the QIC global private capital office in San Francisco.

QIC's chief risk officer of seven years David Clarke moved to MLC Wealth this month.

Read more: QICNatasha Nankivell
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
QIC appoints general manager
Challenges abound as super poises for COVID-19 recovery
QIC appoints executive director
COVID-19 ushers in the future of work
QIC names new head of global private capital
QIC appoints lead investment duo
AustralianSuper, QIC back investment manager
Family office manager hires Discovery director
Macquarie, Tasplan and QIC shuffle airports
QIC launches China bond fund
Editor's Choice
QIC appoints committee chair
KANIKA SOOD
The Queensland headquartered investing giant has appointed a chair for its global private capital investment committee.
Mayfair 101's vision for Mission Beach is sinking
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The Bond family has threatened to foreclose on Mayfair 101's crown jewel - it's much anticipated development of the Mission Beach region.
ACCC flags dangers of ERS
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has told Financial Standard that the nature of superannuation scams is shifting, having seen a 55% increase in cases of identity theft.
AMP to release Pahari investigation findings
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The board of AMP will release the full report relating to the sexual harassment complaint made against Boe Pahari in 2017 by Julia Szlakowski.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Talal Yassine
FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
CRESCENT WEALTH
As the oldest of eight children, Crescent Wealth managing director Talal Yassine was firmly on the path to leadership from a young age. And for him, that path is paved green. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something UzKZkP9e