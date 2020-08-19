QIC appoints committee chair

The Queensland headquartered investing giant has appointed a chair for its global private capital investment committee.

Natasha Nankivell, who was previously a managing director and partner at The Carlyle Group, is moving into the role starting later this month, a QIC spokesperson said.

Nankivell is currently the founder and managing director of Global Alternative Funds. She has also worked at Macquarie Bank and BT.

"[She] brings a unique range of experiences and insights into the asset class, across a wide range of strategies and geographies," QIC said in a statement.

"Her experience and client-led focus will provide an important contribution to the operation of the committee."

The committee's other members will include senor investment executives from the global private capital team, the chief risk officer and Nankivell as the independent chair.

In March, QIC brought home an executive from its US business to replace Marcus Simpson, who retired as the head of global private capital.

Stephen Whatmore moved into the role after leading the North American team and setting up the QIC global private capital office in San Francisco.

QIC's chief risk officer of seven years David Clarke moved to MLC Wealth this month.