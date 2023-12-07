Newspaper icon
QAR final response winds clock back, says FAAA

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 7 DEC 2023   12:06PM

The Financial Advice Association Australasia (FAAA) is now rethinking its initial support of the government's response to the Quality of Advice Review (QAR), saying the latest proposals could "wind the clock back five years" on the industry.

Today, the government released its final response to the QAR, which included allowing superannuation funds to provide personal financial advice to members via a new class of financial adviser.

"There is little detail available at this stage, but on the face of it we are deeply concerned at the direction of these announcements," FAAA chief executive Sarah Abood said.

"Our members fear this could be winding the clock back five years on our profession. It appears to invalidate the hard work and pain that has been involved in creating financial advice as a profession and winning the trust of consumers.

"... There is no detail on the qualifications that would be required, however they would be substantially less than what is currently required to provide financial advice. Thus, the proposed term is self-contradictory and extremely likely to confuse consumers."

While the FAAA welcomed some of the other inclusions, like greater support for scaled advice, replacing the Statement of Advice, and the removal of the Safe Harbour steps, it said this second tranche has it reconsidering its initial support of the government's response.

"We supported, in principle, the government's initial response, which suggested a cautious approach, testing the more contentious changes such as the introduction of non-relevant providers to the advice space with super funds initially. There was a limited scope to the type of advice that could be provided and collectively charged because of the Sole Purpose Test. And these people could become, over time, the next generation of financial advisers and planners," Abood said.

"However, in this latest proposal, these 'qualified advisers' will provide something that passes for advice for free, confusing clients and obscuring the important differences between information from a partly-trained salesperson, and comprehensive financial advice from a fully qualified professional."

She added that, post-Royal Commission, financial advice has become a profession, but the government tied it up in so much red tape that the cost of holistic advice is now too high for most consumers to attain.

Summarily, Abood said the FAAA does not believe that the first tranche legislation as it is currently drafted will have much impact on reducing unnecessary processes, paperwork, and compliance steps.

"Rather than fixing the red tape to get consumer costs down, the government appears to be handing back to institutions the right to hire minimally qualified salespeople, who call themselves qualified advisers, to sell their products to consumers," she said.

"We will have plenty more to say on this in the days and weeks to come. In the meantime, we will be engaging members to ensure the final legislation delivers on the intent and goals of the review, to help consumers get the high-quality financial advice they need."

