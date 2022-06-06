Qantas Super invests $2bn in Calvert, Goldman Sachs

Qantas Super has announced a $2 billion investment in Calvert Research and Management and Goldman Sachs Asset Management to reduce its carbon intensity.

The corporate super fund hopes the partnership with Calvert and Goldman Sachs will help it achieve net zero emissions across its investment portfolio by 2050. The allocation will be split equally between the two investment managers and solely invested in sustainable listed equities.

Qantas Super's net zero carbon emissions goals were initially announced in 2021 and will be carried out in three phases. The first phase seeks to achieve a 24% reduction in carbon emissions from the 30 June 2020 baseline by 2025.

To meet its 2025 target, Qantas Super said that during phase one it will research available low carbon benchmarks and recommend a suitable benchmark to implement across its listed equities portfolio. It will also establish principles for any new private market investments to balance returns against carbon intensity.

The $8.5 billion super fund has been steadfast in its belief that climate change will drive significant investment to decarbonise existing businesses and those that don't yet exist. The super fund has also been adamant that these climate-related investment drivers represent terrific opportunities to generate great returns for members.

Qantas Super chief investment officer Andrew Spence said: "We believe ESG factors increasingly impact investment returns and risks and contribute to us delivering sustainable growth to our members."

"That's why we embedded sustainability as one of our core investment beliefs in 2015."

Likewise, Goldman Sachs Asset Management co-head Luke Sarsfield said: "Investing in line with the energy transition can produce enhanced returns by mitigating climate risks and capturing opportunities while supporting positive change for society and the environment."

Spence said Qantas Super is excited about working with Calvert and Goldman Sachs because of their long track record in responsible investing which he anticipates will enable Qantas Super to meet its sustainability goals.

Calvert chief executive John Struer also spoke positively about the partnership with Qantas Super and added: "Reducing carbon emissions is a critical step in reducing the ESG risks in an investment portfolio."

These new partnerships are part of a range of sustainable investment measures that Qantas Super has undertaken in recent years. To date, Qantas Super has excluded manufacturers of cluster munitions and whole weapon systems as well as tobacco producers from its investment portfolio.

The super fund also joined the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors in 2017 to engage companies on ESG issues and implemented an Impact Investing Framework. The framework assists the fund in identifying and investing in assets that generate a strong return while having a positive and measurable ESG impact.