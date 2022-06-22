Pzena adds to Australian team

The New York-based global equities manager has expanded its local team with the appointment of John Jardim as director of business development and client services.

Jardim joins from BNP Paribas Investment Management where he has held the role of head of institutional distribution since June 2019 and was a member of the company's business development team for almost a decade in total.

He commenced his role with Pzena earlier this month, working alongside David Taylor, who heads up the local business.

Jardim also previously spending 10 years at Blackrock Asset Management both in institutional and wholesale distribution roles, initially with the Merril Lynch Investment Management business.

"Pzena is delighted to welcome John Jardim to a leadership role in our Australian team at an exciting time for the development of the firm's interests in Australia and New Zealand," Taylor said.

"There is a heightened interest in our investment proposition following an upturn in the value cycle after a long period of drought for this style of investment and at a time when, despite some recent narrowing, investment spreads between value and growth stocks remain at unprecedently wide levels."

Pzena founder and chief executive Richard Pzena added: "the Australian and New Zealand savings markets continue to represent a very attractive proposition for our firm both for their sophistication and scale."

"Already, we have established a strong position in these markets, and we are excited to have John Jardim joining us to help lead the next phase of our journey here."