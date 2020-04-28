Property takes $237m hit

Total property sales across the country have dropped at least 30% after COVID-19 cases started increasing in March, with sales down $237 million compared to the same period last year.

Total sales in Sydney have dropped 79% (-$454 million), while sales in Melbourne have dropped 85% (-$584 million) in the past eight weeks.

Adelaide also suffered heavy blows, with sales down 83% compared to the same period last year, while Brisbane is the only market to show a moderate improvement in sales value.

Clearance rates have also dropped across Eastern Australia, except for the nation's capital; Canberra.

The findings come out of the City Analytics Lab in the Futures Research Centre at UNSW, who in response to the pandemic, developed a COVID-19 Property Market Dashboard for Australia.

City Analytics Lab director and chair of urban science Professor Chris Petit said the new dashboard would provide key property metrics to everyday Australians.

"It is hoped the insights obtained through the dashboard can assist Australians better understand, monitor and make more informed decisions in relation to property as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold," he said.

The COVID-19 dashboard features data on sales value, median property prices, auction clearance rates, the house value index, REIT performance, market sentiment and the total volume of property sales.

The dashboard was developed through the Value Australia project in partnership with FrontierSI, CBA, PropertyNSW, Liverpool City Council and Omnilink.

FrontierSI chief executive Graeme Kernich said the new COVID-19 dashboard would assist Australians to make more informed decisions.

"It will assist in making data-driven decisions, such as being able to explore rezoning options, determining the economic benefits of a development proposal, or even the location of important infrastructure, like new metro or light rail stations," he said.

