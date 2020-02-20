NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Investment
Profits down as Perpetual looks to future
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  THURSDAY, 20 FEB 2020   11:53AM

Perpetual posted a smaller profit in the first half of the financial year,impacted by net outflows and forcing a greater focus on "strategic growth initiatives".

The wealth manager recorded a $51.6 million net profit after tax in the first half, a result 14% lower than what it achieved in the first half of last year.

Perpetual chief executive and managing director Rob Adams said a combination of regulatory, macro and geopolitical influences hit the industry in the first half, with asset management and advice bearing the brunt of the impact.

"The diversity of our three businesses enabled us to adapt and position the group for growth while remaining focused on supporting our clients and their needs," Adams said.

Adams highlighted Perpetual Private's acquisition of Priority Life and its increased number of "high quality" advisers, which grew by 24% in the last year.

Net outflows of $1.5 billion buffeted Perpetual Investments, which Adams said was offset by elevated markets. The second quarter saw the firm return to positive flows, as cash and fixed income ballooned to represent more than one third of the firm's total funds under management.

"This demonstrates the strength of our capabilities beyond Australian equities," Adams said.

Part of Perpetual's strategic growth initiatives, the recent purchase of Trillium Asset Management was heralded by Adams as a means to meet the "evolving expectations" of stakeholders as demand for ESG and impact investing grows.

Adams also announced the appointment of former Henderson Global Investors head of North American distribution Chuck Thompson to lead the development of Perpetual's distribution across the Americas.

"Chuck ran Henderson's US distribution team for 15 years, building a USD$20 billion business over that time," Adams said.

"To have distribution leadership of such proven quality like Adam [Quaife] and Chuck driving our growth into key markets previously untapped by Perpetual is an exciting development."

Read more: Rob AdamsChuck ThompsonHenderson Global InvestorsAdam QuaifePriority LifePrivateTrillium Asset Management
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Perpetual to build US distribution
Perpetual announces new executive hire
Perpetual expands risk advisory capabilities
Perpetual appoints general manager, distribution
Perpetual in acquisition mode
Perpetual profits dip, investments down 29%
Perpetual Investments leaks $1.1bn
MSCI adds former Aberdeen Standard distribution lead
Kapstream co-founder announces retirement
Perpetual thinks outside value investing
Editor's Choice
Focus to acquire stake in MEDIQ
KANIKA SOOD
Following its acquisition of a stake in Escala Partners, New York-based Focus Financial Partners is set to buy a slice of Melbourne-based MEDIQ Financial Services.
The sick short: Banking big on the coronavirus
ALLY SELBY
With the coronavirus, now dubbed COVID-19, impacting not only many lives, but now also the bottom line of some of the world's biggest companies, investors are chasing shorting opportunities to bank big on the pandemic.
Former SMSFA chair returns to role
HARRISON WORLEY
A former chair of the SMSF Association has returned for another stint in the top job.
Super chief opposes SG increase
ELIZA BAVIN
The chief executive of a $5.5 billion industry superannuation fund has spoken out against increasing the superannuation guarantee to 12% in a submission to the Retirement Income Review.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Tyson Jonas
Financial Planner
Jonas Wealth Management
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Larry Fink
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
BlackRock Alternative Advisors
Matthew Baldwin
Managing Director APAC
Financial Risk Solutions
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
25
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As suggested in numerous submissions to the Retirement Income Review, should Australia do away with the existing superannuation system and adopt a universal pension scheme?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Vic Jokovic
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CHI-X AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Chi-X Australia is making waves, disrupting the ASX's monopoly. Key to it all, chief executive Vic Jokovic says, is understanding that other people can make or break you. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 3NxIVz9Q