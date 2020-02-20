Profits down as Perpetual looks to future

Perpetual posted a smaller profit in the first half of the financial year,impacted by net outflows and forcing a greater focus on "strategic growth initiatives".

The wealth manager recorded a $51.6 million net profit after tax in the first half, a result 14% lower than what it achieved in the first half of last year.

Perpetual chief executive and managing director Rob Adams said a combination of regulatory, macro and geopolitical influences hit the industry in the first half, with asset management and advice bearing the brunt of the impact.

"The diversity of our three businesses enabled us to adapt and position the group for growth while remaining focused on supporting our clients and their needs," Adams said.

Adams highlighted Perpetual Private's acquisition of Priority Life and its increased number of "high quality" advisers, which grew by 24% in the last year.

Net outflows of $1.5 billion buffeted Perpetual Investments, which Adams said was offset by elevated markets. The second quarter saw the firm return to positive flows, as cash and fixed income ballooned to represent more than one third of the firm's total funds under management.

"This demonstrates the strength of our capabilities beyond Australian equities," Adams said.

Part of Perpetual's strategic growth initiatives, the recent purchase of Trillium Asset Management was heralded by Adams as a means to meet the "evolving expectations" of stakeholders as demand for ESG and impact investing grows.

Adams also announced the appointment of former Henderson Global Investors head of North American distribution Chuck Thompson to lead the development of Perpetual's distribution across the Americas.

"Chuck ran Henderson's US distribution team for 15 years, building a USD$20 billion business over that time," Adams said.

"To have distribution leadership of such proven quality like Adam [Quaife] and Chuck driving our growth into key markets previously untapped by Perpetual is an exciting development."