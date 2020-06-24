Prodigy boutique finds new strategic partner

Flinders Investment Partners, which escaped multi-boutique Prodigy's demise, has found a new strategic partner who is acquiring a 50% stake in the small caps equities boutique.

Warakirri Asset Management is the investor, and will also provide capital to support the expansion of the small caps boutique including administration, marketing and distribution.

Flinders, which was set up in 2015 by former Contango Asset Management investors Andrew Mouchacca, Richard Macdougall and Naheed Rahman, runs an Aussie small caps fund, holding 35-50 stocks aiming to beat the S&P/ASX Small Ords Accumulation Index.

The fund has had a good year, returning 2.7% in the 12 months to May end when its benchmark did -2.9%.

Warakirri's move comes as it builds its presence outside of institutional investors, hires talent, and moves away from multi-manager portfolios towards a multi-boutique structure like Challenger's Fidante Partners and Pinnacle Investment Management.

"We are excited to announce this partnership as we build out our multi boutique platform and importantly it provides Warakirri with a complimentary investment offering and diverse client base," Warakirri managing director Jim McKay said.

"Our investment will ensure Flinders' ongoing success and importantly enable the investment team to continue to focus on delivering top quartile returns for small cap investors."

It was advised on the transaction by Berkshire Global Advisors.

Flinders partner and portfolio manager Andrew Mouchacca said: "We are excited about our new partnership which provides us with a stable and solid foundation for our clients and together with the experience and successful track record of both teams, delivers a platform for success into the future."

Prodigy Investment Partners was a multi-boutique set up as an 80/20 joint venture between former MLC chief and Koda Capital chair Steve Tucker and Euroz.

The venture attracted three boutique partners: Dalton Street Capital, Flinders and Equus Point Capital.

Euroz pulled out in March, taking the view that Prodigy had failed to reach sufficient scale, and industry headwinds and barriers to entry were strong.

At the time of the decision, Prodigy's boutiques had about $80 to $90 million, with no institutional investors. It had two offices - in Sydney and Melbourne - with about a dozen staff.

Equity Trustees, as the responsible entity, decided Dalton and Equus would wind down their funds and return capital to investors. Dalton funds' closure was reversed on April 22 by EQT as the boutique found a new partner in Mantis Funds.

Euroz, which wanted to expand its funds management presence to the east coast (it had $220million in AUM in its Westoz Funds Management business at February end) with Prodigy, decided to stay away from multi-boutiques and focus on core capabilities. It has since partnered with stockbroking firm Hartleys.