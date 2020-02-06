NEWS
Pro-bono advice program for bushfire affected launches
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 6 FEB 2020   11:40AM

Financial advisers wishing to lend a helping hand to those impacted by the ongoing bushfire crisis can now sign up to be a part of the Financial Planning Association of Australia and Association of Financial Advisers joint pro-bono advice program.

The Financial Planning Bushfire Pro-Bono Program is open and ready as of today.

It's a collaborative response from the FPA and AFA to support communities impacted by the recent bushfire crisis.

Impacted Australians who are eligible for assistance will be matched with a financial adviser.

The amount of assistance provided under this program will be decided by the financial adviser based on the needs of the individual and the adviser's capacity to provide pro bono support.

Some of the issues professional financial advice may be able to assist with include accessing Centrelink payments and other benefits, making insurance claims, accessing superannuation, debt management, replacing lost income and helping people to rebuild and plan for the future financially after the bushfires.

"We expect those affected will face significant financial pressures requiring the support and expertise of a financial planner," FPA chief executive Dante De Gori said.

"To address this, we put a call out to financial planners to volunteer their professional expertise and time in the aftermath of the bushfires in early January and have been overwhelmed with the response we received from our members across Australia. Many of these planners live and work in the bushfire affected areas and are deeply concerned about the wellbeing of their communities."

AFA chief executive Philip Kewin said those impacted by the fires are now in a situation where they have to make important financial decisions at a very emotional time.

"Financial advisers are in a unique position to lend their support to these families and small business owners alike. Particularly during the stressful process of filing insurance claims, having to navigate digital self-service platforms can be overwhelming," he said.

"Advisers offer an invaluable human touch and can provide tailored support appropriate to individuals' circumstances."

Editor's Choice
Magellan cracks $100 billion
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:47PM
The global equities powerhouse cracked $100 billion at January end but no one at their offices is popping the champagne.
Calls for review of advice regulation
HARRISON WORLEY  |   12:12PM
CPA Australia is campaigning government for a state funded review into the regulatory frameworks overseeing financial advice, which it believes alienate consumers and small business from the sector.
Where to from here?
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
On the anniversary of the Royal Commission's final report, AFA chief executive Phil Kewin reflects on the year that was and how the playbook - and rules - changed for advisers.
Industry fund risk lead resigns
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The chief risk and compliance officer at a $9.5 billion industry superannuation fund has resigned.
