Pro-bono advice program for bushfire affected launches

Financial advisers wishing to lend a helping hand to those impacted by the ongoing bushfire crisis can now sign up to be a part of the Financial Planning Association of Australia and Association of Financial Advisers joint pro-bono advice program.

The Financial Planning Bushfire Pro-Bono Program is open and ready as of today.

It's a collaborative response from the FPA and AFA to support communities impacted by the recent bushfire crisis.

Impacted Australians who are eligible for assistance will be matched with a financial adviser.

The amount of assistance provided under this program will be decided by the financial adviser based on the needs of the individual and the adviser's capacity to provide pro bono support.

Some of the issues professional financial advice may be able to assist with include accessing Centrelink payments and other benefits, making insurance claims, accessing superannuation, debt management, replacing lost income and helping people to rebuild and plan for the future financially after the bushfires.

"We expect those affected will face significant financial pressures requiring the support and expertise of a financial planner," FPA chief executive Dante De Gori said.

"To address this, we put a call out to financial planners to volunteer their professional expertise and time in the aftermath of the bushfires in early January and have been overwhelmed with the response we received from our members across Australia. Many of these planners live and work in the bushfire affected areas and are deeply concerned about the wellbeing of their communities."

AFA chief executive Philip Kewin said those impacted by the fires are now in a situation where they have to make important financial decisions at a very emotional time.

"Financial advisers are in a unique position to lend their support to these families and small business owners alike. Particularly during the stressful process of filing insurance claims, having to navigate digital self-service platforms can be overwhelming," he said.

"Advisers offer an invaluable human touch and can provide tailored support appropriate to individuals' circumstances."