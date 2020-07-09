Private equity weathers COVID-19 crisis: Research

New research from asset consultant Willis Towers Watson has found that private equity investments have weathered the impact of the COVID-19 financial crisis, despite a subdued environment for exit deals in the first half of the year.

In a survey of 36 private equity funds with exposure to more than 300 companies globally, the results revealed the turmoil and volatility in capital markets had a marginal impact on the structure of portfolio companies.

Of those surveyed, 87% said their holdings were unlikely to breach covenants as a result of the crisis, while only 13% said their holdings were likely to either close or breach covenants over the next few months.

Customer demand for products or services was far more varied, with 46% of respondents reporting their holdings were experiencing a medium-to-high impact from the global economic slowdown.

The impact of COVID-19 on businesses supply chains and operations also remained small, Willis Towers Watson found, with 80% of respondents showing low levels of concern and most implementing alternative working arrangements.

Willis Towers Watson director of manager research Dania Zinurova said that with only 4.6% of superannuation fund assets invested in unlisted equity (according to APRA data from March 2020), there was clearly more room for allocation.

"With more traditional asset classes like public equity and fixed interest investments being challenged, there is clearly more room to allocate to return-seeking asset classes like private equity and explore the themes and megatrends with more attractive fundamentals," Zinurova said.

"Our survey and research indicates that sectors like technology, healthcare and consumer staples offer attractive opportunities from the entry pricing perspective and strong tail winds driving those sectors."

One factor impacting private equity allocation among super funds is liquidity, she said, with the government's early release scheme forcing many to adjust portfolio weightings to more liquid assets, like equities and cash.

"APRA data for the March quarter indicates that its regulated funds increased their allocation to cash from $184 billion at the end of the December quarter to $236 billion at the end of March," Zinurova said.

"This increased allocation to cash was largely matched by a decrease in fixed interest investments from $412 billion to $367 billion."

This will impact fund returns, she said, as yields on Australian government bonds sit between 0.5-0.9% per annum, while the official cash rate is at 0.25%.

"This shows that there is an increased pressure on the superannuation industry both in terms of liquidity but also in terms of the financial returns to members," Zinurova said.

"It is therefore even more important now to use the available 'illiquidity budget' to allocate into asset classes that can better withstand crises such as COVID-19 and also deliver strong returns."

With the firm's survey revealing that the crisis had little impact on the capital structures of portfolio companies and forced exits by private equity firms, Willis Towers Watson argued that the asset class could be a promising source of future returns for investors.