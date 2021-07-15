Praemium strengthens distribution efforts

A former head of wholesale at Fidelity is joining the platform provider's distribution team.

Andrew Mathie is now a regional manager at Praemium, responsible for New South Wales.

He brings more than 20 years' experience in wealth management, most notably as Fidelity's head of wholesale sales from 2017 to 2019.

"We are delighted to have Andrew join our team and help further grow our presence in the important Sydney and NSW markets," Praemium head of distribution Martin Morris said.

"His broad expertise across retail, institutional and wholesale markets and a deep understanding of the advice industry will add further breadth to our experienced and growing team."

Mathie was most recently head of distribution at Atticus Wealth, a role he departed in October last year.

He has also held roles with Vanguard, Macquarie, Asgard and BT over the years.

Commenting on his new role, Mathie said he is excited to be joining Praemium as it enjoys a strong growth trajectory.

"With its innovative proprietary technology and solutions, it's really ahead of the market in terms of offering a single platform solution that can efficiently and effectively cater to all clients and all advice businesses," he said.

Also joining Praemium's distribution team is Shannon Victor as a business development manager in Queensland.

She joins from Zurich OnePath, having also held roles at ANZ and Suncorp.

Queensland regional manager Matt van Dijk said he is delighted to have Victor on board, saying she brings a great understanding of the needs of advice practices in the Queensland community.

"Our team are rapidly growing our reach in Queensland as we work closely with more and more advice groups and her valuable experience will be an asset to the team," he said.

The appointments come as Praemium confirmed it plans to sell its international business, reflecting a desire to focus on the Australian operations.

The platform provider said it has received several unsolicited expressions of interest.