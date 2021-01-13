NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Praemium sees benefits of scale
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 13 JAN 2021   11:39AM

Praemium saw a sharp rise in the December quarter as a result of its acquisition of Powerwrap, showcasing the benefit of increased scale.

The platform saw a 69% increase year-on-year in global funds under administration (FUA), lifting the business to over $34 billion in FUA.

"For the Australian business, the scale benefits from the acquisition of Powerwrap are evident," chief executive Michael Ohanessian said.

"Post-merger integration initiatives are driving efficiencies and improving reach to existing clients and prospects alike."

Ohanessian said the company's non-custody solutions have also been attracting considerable interest as advice firms look to outsource administration of their off-platform assets.

In addition to the integration of Powerwrap, Praemium said there are several key enhancements that are set to deliver adviser efficiencies.

The company said it plans to launch an alternative investments platform for Qualis Capital, offering a menu of hedge funds, private equity, real estate and private credit funds for sophisticated investors.

Additionally, it will launch margin lending for international SMAs in partnership with Leveraged Equities.

Praemium said it will deliver new digital capabilities for model managers, including online compliance attestations and expanded API capability for model managers to access their model data.

Alongside this, Praemium said it plans to expand its reporting capability, rollout a single suite of digital solutions and integrate WealthCraft, which has recently progressed to the beta trial phase.

"The outstanding performance of the business in the December quarter is a testament to the efforts of the Praemium team through a very difficult time," Ohanessian said.

"The efforts to strengthen our resilience, improve our efficiencies and enhance client support have placed us in a very strong position going into the new year."

Read more: PraemiumPowerwrapMichael OhanessianQualis CapitalWealthCraft
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Praemium develops relationship with US platform
Praemium board bungle
Praemium improves on-boarding
Off-platform assets consume advisers' time
Powerwrap exec jumps to Insync
Powerwrap delists, Praemium takes over
Praemium to acquire remaining Powerwrap shares
Morgan Stanley duo establishes advice boutique
Praemium shows growth in crisis
Platforms reveal merger details
Editor's Choice
Former Christian Super deputy CIO in new role
KANIKA SOOD
The former deputy chief investment of Christian Super has joined the Cook Islands National Superannuation Fund, as it starts an internal investment team.
Lack of diversity major business risk: SSGA
RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
Racial and ethnic inequity is a systemic risk that "threatens lives, companies, communities, and our economy", according to one of the largest global fund managers.
ISA calls SG increase delay a tax grab
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Industry Super Australia says a failure to make the planned increase of the super guarantee to 12% compulsory is a "tax grab" by the government.
PNG super fund to evict settlers
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Papua New Guinea's largest superannuation fund claimed victory over a small community which had settled on land owned by the fund more than two decades ago.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How big of a threat do you think ASX-listed companies that have so far survived on JobKeeper are to the economy and investors?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something U7qUrR4z