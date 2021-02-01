PPS Mutual hires from BT

A former BT Life manager has joined the mutual life insurance firm as business development manager for New South Wales.

Sophie Gacomi has over 10 years' experience in business development roles and spent the last year at BT Life.

Prior to this, Gacomi worked at Clearview Wealth, OnePath and CommInsure.

She will report to PPS Mutual state manager for NSW Sabrina Walmsley and will be responsible for developing and maintaining strong relationships with stakeholders and advisers.

"Sophie has a well-known reputation for care and diligence, and she has been highly recommended by many in the advice community. I am thrilled that Sophie has agreed to join the PPS Mutual family," Walmsley said.

The appointment marks the 10th person to join the business development team.

Commenting on her new role, Gacomi said she is excited to join the growing team.

"The company has a strong proposition and a sustainable business model with unique benefits to its professional members and their advisers," she said.

"I look forward to explaining these benefits to my network of advisers."

In November, the mutual insurance firm appointed former Synchron state manager Jason Milosevski as a senior business development manager for Victoria and Tasmania.