Poor policy administration sees MLC Life pay $22m

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 19 MAY 2023   12:46PM

MLC Life will pay $10 million, in addition to $12 million in remediation, for failing to pay promised rehabilitation benefits.

The life insurer was penalised by the Federal Court after it was found guilty of several breaches of the ASIC Act, the Corporations Act, and the Insurance Contracts Act between November 2015 and October 2018.

At the time, MLC provided income protection cover through policies that contained a term under which the insurer promised to pay a 'Rehabilitation Bonus Benefit' where eligible. As such, 119 claimants undertook approved rehabilitation programs following an injury or disability while believing they were eligible for the benefit and provided proof to MLC Life.

The court found that MLC Life did not pay the promised $2 million in collective benefits within a reasonable period after having received proof of participation. In doing so, the court said MLC Life engaged in misleading and deceptive conduct.

Further, in 2017 MLC Life updated its definition for severe rheumatoid arthritis in some of its policies for those diagnosed after June 2017. However, prior to this it didn't have adequate processes in place to review and promptly update the definitions across policies where it had received medical evidence or opinion to say existing definitions were outdated and should be amended.

Finally, MLC Life used a system called Eclipse which provided communications to customers but was configured by the life insurer to manually suppress automated communications to certain customers. The court found MLC Life did not adequately train staff to remove the flag after reasons for suppression ended and did not appropriately monitor staff's use of the mail suppression feature. This impacted 282 customers.

The $10 million penalty is for failing to pay the benefits, failing to have adequate processes in place to review and, if appropriate, update medical definitions for critical illnesses in certain policies, and failing to adequately train and monitor staff about communications to customers regarding policy schedules and premium notices.

ASIC said MLC Life has remediated $11.8 million to those impacted.

"Customers should be able to trust that their insurer will pay the benefits promised to them and keep them properly informed if there are changes to their policies," ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said.

"The failings recognised by the Court are the result of poor governance, poor controls, and poor systems, such as legacy IT systems. MLC customers deserve to have their insurance policies administered properly.

"ASIC will continue to take action against insurers who aren't acting in accordance with their duty of utmost good faith towards their customers."

Read more: MLC LifeASIC ActFederal CourtEclipseSarah Court
