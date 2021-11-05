NEWS
Investment

PM Capital forges ahead with LIC merger

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 5 NOV 2021   12:05PM

PM Capital is urging shareholders to allow its PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund (PGF) to take over the PM Capital Asian Opportunities Fund (PAF).

This follows a Federal Court order that states PAF should convene and hold a meeting with its shareholders to allow them to vote on the merger.

PAF directors urged shareholders to "vote in favour" of the transaction in the absence of a superior proposal and in return they will be offered PGF shares as consideration.

PGF said its proposal represents a 23.8% premium to PAF's closing price based on September 10 data, and 24.3% premium to PAF's three-month volume weighted average price.

PAF shareholders can vote on December 11.

PGF currently has a 19.9% shareholding in PAF. Should the merger proceed, the new entity will have a combined value of about $712 million, of which PAF contributes $67 million.

Shortly after the announcement of the proposed merger, WAM Capital announced its intentions of acquiring PAF, offering to pay $1.147 per unit.

WAM's proposed takeover bid is subject to several conditions. WAM wants PAF's net tangible assets not to fall more than 5% and that the market value does not fall more than 5%. WAM also put forth a 50.1% minimum acceptance condition.

