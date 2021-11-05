PM Capital forges ahead with LIC merger

PM Capital is urging shareholders to allow its PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund (PGF) to take over the PM Capital Asian Opportunities Fund (PAF).

This follows a Federal Court order that states PAF should convene and hold a meeting with its shareholders to allow them to vote on the merger.

PAF directors urged shareholders to "vote in favour" of the transaction in the absence of a superior proposal and in return they will be offered PGF shares as consideration.

PGF said its proposal represents a 23.8% premium to PAF's closing price based on September 10 data, and 24.3% premium to PAF's three-month volume weighted average price.

PAF shareholders can vote on December 11.

PGF currently has a 19.9% shareholding in PAF. Should the merger proceed, the new entity will have a combined value of about $712 million, of which PAF contributes $67 million.

Shortly after the announcement of the proposed merger, WAM Capital announced its intentions of acquiring PAF, offering to pay $1.147 per unit.

WAM's proposed takeover bid is subject to several conditions. WAM wants PAF's net tangible assets not to fall more than 5% and that the market value does not fall more than 5%. WAM also put forth a 50.1% minimum acceptance condition.