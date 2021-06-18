NEWS
Executive Appointments

Plenary hires team of seven from AMP Capital

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 18 JUN 2021   12:18PM

Plenary has bolstered its funds management business, nabbing seven professionals who all worked on one AMP Capital fund.

Plenary had already announced that Julie-Anne Mizzi, who had spent 17 years at AMP Capital and led its $1.24 billion Community Infrastructure Fund, will lead Plenary's funds management business in Australia and New Zealand.

Now, more talent from AMP Capital is joining.

Jiren Zhou, who was previously principal - infrastructure equity at AMP Capital and also worked on the Community Infrastructure Fund, has joined Plenary as partner and head of origination.

The head of asset management for the AMP Capital Community Infrastructure Fund has also jumped ship. Simon Hunter will now be head of asset management for Plenary.

Rounding out the team, Kathlyn Crafford has been appointed director, asset management; Kareen Livingstone as director; Liam Brosnan as associate and Ser Hui Lee as finance manager.

All of them are AMP Capital talent. Crafford is currently senior associate - infrastructure for the Community Infrastructure Fund, Livingstone is part of the investment team, Brosnan is an analyst and Lee is a fund accountant.

Financial Standard understands most of the team is still serving out their notice period at AMP Capital. Crafford, Brosnan and Lee will start at Plenary in July.

Zhou though has already taken gardening leave, according to his LinkedIn. He will join Mizzi, Hunter and Livingstone in starting with Plenary in September.

AMP Capital has promoted from within the team to fill the roles.

"Following recent departures in our Community Infrastructure Fund, AMP Capital is pleased to announce changes from within the team," a spokesperson for AMP Capital said.

"Trent Mikkonen has been promoted to principal, head of social asset management, Andrew Jones has been promoted to investment director. Chris Iemma, an existing associate director in the infrastructure team will move to focus on Community Infrastructure Fund, and another team member will take on an expanded role providing support to [portfolio manager] Charles Savage."

AMP Capital has communicated to clients that more than 90 people work on the fund, assuring them that a smooth transition will be possible, especially with Savage remaining as portfolio manager.

"As we reminded clients of in recent weeks, the success of the fund has been due to the contribution of more than 90 people across our organisation that directly and indirectly support the fund," the AMP Capital spokesperson said.

"The core management of the fund remains unchanged; portfolio manager Charles Savage, continues to manage the fund, supported by the co-heads of Australia and New Zealand, Michael Bessell and Michael Cummings."

Plenary chief executive David Lamming has welcomed the appointments, saying it is the next step in the firm establishing itself as a boutique infrastructure manager.

"We are excited to be welcoming such a talented, experienced group of funds management professionals to Plenary," Lamming said.

"Our expansion into infrastructure-focused funds management is a natural evolution in the development and growth of the company, and the team's experience will naturally complement our existing activities as a specialist in the public infrastructure space."

VIEW COMMENTS

