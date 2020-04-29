NEWS
Investment
Sponsored by
Platinum funds downgraded at Morningstar
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 29 APR 2020   12:35PM

Two funds from Platinum Asset Management were downgraded to bronze at Morningstar yesterday.

The funds downgraded are the $8.5 billion Platinum International Fund and its P class, and the $39 million Platinum Global Fund.

The biggest, the Platinum International Fund is still backed by an experienced investment team but has faced setbacks from process missteps, team evolution and fees, Morningstar said.

"Impressive leadership ensures our support, but Platinum International's patchy track record at using its many investment tools and a weakened team leave our conviction dimmed on this longstanding strategy," Morningstar said in a note.

Platinum recently emerged as one of the best-performing funds in a Morningstar report during the COVID-19 volatility.

However, despite the downside protection, its process setting requires many investment settings to be right to consistently beat the benchmark, Morningstar said in a note yesterday.

"For example, a near 40% underweighting the US over five years to 31 Dec 2019 has proved costly. The team has also struggled to demonstrate a strong and sustainable shorting skill set," Morningstar said.

Kerr Neilson is still heavily involved in the analysis but the total assets are roughly split as 70% to Andrew Clifford and 30% to Clay Smolinski, according to the note.

"While we still applaud the analyst research overall, they have slipped from being one of the best global equity teams in our view," the note said.

