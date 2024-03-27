Newspaper icon
Platinum bleeds $1.4bn in outflows

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 27 MAR 2024   12:39PM

Platinum Investment Management flags it will lose at least $1.4 billion as a partial redemption from institutional clients over the next month, translating to an $18 million hit to revenue.

One large client told the fund manager that it intends to rebalance its exposure away from benchmark agnostic global equity managers.

"As such, we do not expect the account to close but rather to see a reduction in mandate size," Platinum said.

"These events, together with some other institutional account changes anticipated to take place over the coming months, are likely to result in a reduction in annualised fee revenue for the company of approximately $18 million p.a."

Platinum ended February with $15.6 billion in funds under management (FUM), experiencing net outflows of about $285 million that month. This is slightly up from the $15.4 billion recorded at the end of 2023.

Platinum announced the massive redemptions in line with how it is progressing on its turnaround strategy that began with slashing expenses.

Platinum told investors it is targeting at least $25 million in annualised run rate savings which represents a 26% reduction in the company's annualised half year expense base of some $96 million.

Such savings will likely materialise in the June quarter and "generate a material impact" on the 2024 financial year profit as the bulk of savings will progressively be realised in FY2025.

"Savings will encompass both people and non-people costs with one-off restructuring charges (including non-cash charges) to be separately identified in the company's financial report. The board will consider the nature of any non-cash charges for the purposes of any FY24 or FY25 dividend determination," Platinum said.

The Australian Financial Review reported that several portfolio managers and analysts have been made redundant as part of the turnaround strategy.

They include portfolio managers Jamie Halse, Liam Farlow, Alex Barbi, and Jodie Bannan. Platinum did not comment on the redundancies in this article's publication.

Newly minted chief executive Jeff Peters said: "In late February we outlined a strategy to reset and position the business for future growth. I am pleased to be able to report that we are acting swiftly to implement the changes required as part of the reset phase."

"I would like to reiterate my firm belief that Platinum will emerge from this challenging phase as a revitalised business that is better able to leverage its strong brand and talented team for the benefit of its clients."

Read more: Platinum Investment ManagementAustralian Financial ReviewJamie HalseJeff PetersJodie BannanLiam Farlow
