NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Platforms start to shake ERS impact
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 15 JAN 2021   12:46PM

Platform inflows are returning to normal as the impact of government's early release of superannuation starts to wear off, according to Credit Suisse.

In the September quarter, platforms reported $1.9 billion in outflows.

However, if you exclude $3.9 billion of ERS withdrawals, platforms would have reported positive inflows of $2 billion for the period, Credit Suisse said in a January 14 note.

"This reflects a fourth consecutive quarter of inflows ex-ERS for the industry suggesting confidence is returning post the disruption caused by the Royal Commission. The Dec 2020 ERS data includes a significant drop in outflows (to A$0.5bn) which should see platform flows inflect positive in 4Q CY20," the note read.

Credit Suisse thinks the ERS's end in December 2020 should benefit the institutional platforms like IOOF, who were the most affected by the scheme.

In individual platforms, Credit Suisse expects Netwealth to increase its market share from the current 3.8% to 7.5% in the next five years. It expects HUB24 to go from 5.1% from 2.1% over the same period.

However, institutionally aligned IOOF remains its top pick, as it sees HUB24 and NWL overvalued.

"We continue to see medium-term value in IFL (OPFM) which remains our top pick. While there are concerns over a recovery in flows, revenue margin pressure and attrition, we believe these are more than factored into the share price," Credit Suisse said.

"Even allowing for a ~30% decline in earnings (excluding synergies) at IOOF, ANZ and MLC between FY20-24E we still see IFL trading on 7x FY24E EPS which more than compensates for these risks. We expect the operational / flow momentum to remain with HUB (NTRL) and NWL (NTRL) but at ~43-47x FY23E we view them as fairly valued.

"Our preference is for HUB over NWL as it carries a lower valuation and we believe there is more upside risk to our HUB net flow forecasts from a broader relationship with Xplore, a deeper relationship with Easton and the new deal with IOOF. We are Restricted on AMP."

Read more: Credit Suisseplatforms
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Magellan's largest client asked to review costs
Alternatives win big mandates
Super reforms modest negative for AMP, IOOF: Credit Suisse
Masterfund assets decline
HESTA adds to leadership team
Credit Suisse names preferred investment options
AMP reviews business units
Pinnacle appoints chief financial officer
JBWere nabs J.P. Morgan executive
Let's not waste the crisis
Editor's Choice
First Sentier launches infrastructure fund
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:41PM
First Sentier Investors has launched a new US-listed infrastructure fund that is managed locally.
Ignition Advice expands team
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:32PM
Digital advice technology provider Ignition Advice has appointed a business development director for APAC, as it grows its global team.
Citi unifies global wealth management business
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Citi has overhauled its wealth management business, bringing together its global consumer banking and institutional client operations.
IFM impersonated in scam
ELIZA BAVIN
IFM Investors has become the subject of an email scam as it also battles claims it overvalued certain assets.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Many super funds significantly increased insurance premiums in 2020, largely attributing the rises to industry reform. Do you anticipate the trend to continue in 2021?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something CsP4k0Ew