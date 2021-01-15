Platforms start to shake ERS impact

Platform inflows are returning to normal as the impact of government's early release of superannuation starts to wear off, according to Credit Suisse.

In the September quarter, platforms reported $1.9 billion in outflows.

However, if you exclude $3.9 billion of ERS withdrawals, platforms would have reported positive inflows of $2 billion for the period, Credit Suisse said in a January 14 note.

"This reflects a fourth consecutive quarter of inflows ex-ERS for the industry suggesting confidence is returning post the disruption caused by the Royal Commission. The Dec 2020 ERS data includes a significant drop in outflows (to A$0.5bn) which should see platform flows inflect positive in 4Q CY20," the note read.

Credit Suisse thinks the ERS's end in December 2020 should benefit the institutional platforms like IOOF, who were the most affected by the scheme.

In individual platforms, Credit Suisse expects Netwealth to increase its market share from the current 3.8% to 7.5% in the next five years. It expects HUB24 to go from 5.1% from 2.1% over the same period.

However, institutionally aligned IOOF remains its top pick, as it sees HUB24 and NWL overvalued.

"We continue to see medium-term value in IFL (OPFM) which remains our top pick. While there are concerns over a recovery in flows, revenue margin pressure and attrition, we believe these are more than factored into the share price," Credit Suisse said.

"Even allowing for a ~30% decline in earnings (excluding synergies) at IOOF, ANZ and MLC between FY20-24E we still see IFL trading on 7x FY24E EPS which more than compensates for these risks. We expect the operational / flow momentum to remain with HUB (NTRL) and NWL (NTRL) but at ~43-47x FY23E we view them as fairly valued.

"Our preference is for HUB over NWL as it carries a lower valuation and we believe there is more upside risk to our HUB net flow forecasts from a broader relationship with Xplore, a deeper relationship with Easton and the new deal with IOOF. We are Restricted on AMP."