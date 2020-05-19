NEWS
Technology
Platform to shine light on structured products
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  TUESDAY, 19 MAY 2020   11:59AM

An investment platform is promising to shine light on the opaque structured product market, helping advisers and their clients understand more about the traditionally exclusive offerings.

Local fintech Stropro has launched a new reporting solution designed to uncover more information about the estimated $4 billion worth of structured products owned by Australians.

The platform - launched by ex-Citi bankers - provides advisers, family offices, wholesale and sophisticated clients with access to structured products, which have typically been limited to high net-worth investors.

Thanks to a new update, Stropro can now provide "comprehensive" reporting on all structured products, including those not bought on the platform.

"Investors have been left in the dark for far too long when it comes to structured products," Stropro chief executive and managing director Anto Joseph said.

"We are excited to announce that Stropro can now offer comprehensive reporting on all structured products, even if they been purchased elsewhere."

According to chief product officer Ben Streater, the firm's new technology allows for daily active tracking of underlying assets, with price feeds from stock exchange's around the world, overcoming the challenge of structured products tracking one or more underlying assets "with respect to a barrier or protection level".

"This is the type of transparency that structured product investors have been looking for," Streater said.

"To our knowledge, Stropro is the first to offer this kind of solution in Australia."

The firm's solution - which it plans to plug into major wrap platforms to further improve structured product transparency - has impressed technology giant Microsoft to such an extent that the ex-Citi team have been accepted into its flagship startups program.

"We are impressed with this innovative solution, delivered in a short amount of time," Fiona Simms, ISV director at Microsoft Australia said.

"It demonstrates a deep understanding of the market and has real potential to scale. We look forward to supporting the team at Stropro as part of our partnership."

Read more: StroproMicrosoftCitiBen StreaterAnto JosephFiona SimmsISV
