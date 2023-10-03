Platform fees, poor resourcing a red flag for regulator

The chief executives of major platform operators in the UK have received letters from the regulator, flagging concerns around poor disclosure of fees and under-investment in technology.

In the letter, the Financial Conduct Authority's director of consumer investments Lucy Castledine outlined "key harms" to consumers the regulator has identified across platforms.

First, she said fees and charges may not represent fair value, "especially when looking at customers with different size investment pots and taking into regard platforms' role in the distribution chain."

"Platform fees are also not properly disclosed, making it difficult for customers to have a clear understanding of what they are being charged. This also makes it harder for customers to make judgements on the value of the products and services they are paying for," she wrote.

Castledine said it is vital that "manufacturers and distributors, including platforms, assess fair value and total costs across the whole value chain to understand how the fee they charge fits into the wider picture from a customer's perspective and whether it is proportionate to the service they are providing."

"Platform firms have a significant responsibility in this regard given their position, often at the end of the distribution chain. Complex charging structures may carry greater risk of poor outcomes especially if they are poorly understood," she said.

"A key risk for this portfolio is that the quality and value of product offerings or, the quality of communications with customers, do not deliver good outcomes for consumers or meet their needs. This could be for a range of reasons, for example, because the product carries excessive costs and charges, charges are not clear enough for customers to evaluate for comparisons, not designed with the target audience in mind, or not suitably marketed to the right target market."

Second, she pointed out several operational shortcomings across platforms. This includes that platforms do not have sufficiently robust systems and processes in place to protect consumers from fraud or cyber attacks, and that the average time to transfer investments and savings between platforms are typically longer than they should be.

"Customers lose access to platform services due to system outages or other operational resilience failures. This is of particular concern when platforms are undergoing significant IT upgrades or conducting re-platforming exercises," she added.

She said underinvestment in digital infrastructure can lead to loss for investors and detriment to markets.

"It can also hamper innovation, increase operational costs and, may lead to vulnerabilities that can be exploited to control enterprise systems or gain unauthorised access to customer information," she wrote.

"Where investments in systems, dependencies and service enablers do not keep pace with business growth, this can leave firms susceptible to severe outages and service degradation incidents due to surges in service demands and retail investor activities."

She said firms' resources should be "commensurate to the scale and nature of [your] business operations at all times."

Combined, platforms in the UK are home to about $1.5 trillion of assets on behalf of 8.2 million customers.