Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Technology

Platform fees, poor resourcing a red flag for regulator

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 3 OCT 2023   12:37PM

The chief executives of major platform operators in the UK have received letters from the regulator, flagging concerns around poor disclosure of fees and under-investment in technology.

In the letter, the Financial Conduct Authority's director of consumer investments Lucy Castledine outlined "key harms" to consumers the regulator has identified across platforms.

First, she said fees and charges may not represent fair value, "especially when looking at customers with different size investment pots and taking into regard platforms' role in the distribution chain."

"Platform fees are also not properly disclosed, making it difficult for customers to have a clear understanding of what they are being charged. This also makes it harder for customers to make judgements on the value of the products and services they are paying for," she wrote.

Castledine said it is vital that "manufacturers and distributors, including platforms, assess fair value and total costs across the whole value chain to understand how the fee they charge fits into the wider picture from a customer's perspective and whether it is proportionate to the service they are providing."

"Platform firms have a significant responsibility in this regard given their position, often at the end of the distribution chain. Complex charging structures may carry greater risk of poor outcomes especially if they are poorly understood," she said.

Sponsored Video
Advertisement
Discover what can drive big ideas in your portfolio.

"A key risk for this portfolio is that the quality and value of product offerings or, the quality of communications with customers, do not deliver good outcomes for consumers or meet their needs. This could be for a range of reasons, for example, because the product carries excessive costs and charges, charges are not clear enough for customers to evaluate for comparisons, not designed with the target audience in mind, or not suitably marketed to the right target market."

Second, she pointed out several operational shortcomings across platforms. This includes that platforms do not have sufficiently robust systems and processes in place to protect consumers from fraud or cyber attacks, and that the average time to transfer investments and savings between platforms are typically longer than they should be.

"Customers lose access to platform services due to system outages or other operational resilience failures. This is of particular concern when platforms are undergoing significant IT upgrades or conducting re-platforming exercises," she added.

She said underinvestment in digital infrastructure can lead to loss for investors and detriment to markets.

"It can also hamper innovation, increase operational costs and, may lead to vulnerabilities that can be exploited to control enterprise systems or gain unauthorised access to customer information," she wrote.

"Where investments in systems, dependencies and service enablers do not keep pace with business growth, this can leave firms susceptible to severe outages and service degradation incidents due to surges in service demands and retail investor activities."

She said firms' resources should be "commensurate to the scale and nature of [your] business operations at all times."

Combined, platforms in the UK are home to about $1.5 trillion of assets on behalf of 8.2 million customers.

Read more: Lucy CastledineFinancial Conduct Authority
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Are indexes the next target for greenwashing investigations?
Asset managers dismiss liquidity risks: FCA
Bank of England launches first system- wide stress test
FCA simplifies listing rules to attract global companies
Apple dives deeper into financial services
Link due to settle defunct Woodford fund with FCA
UK regulator looks to simplify advice
UK regulator warns trading apps over gamification
Nuveen to acquire Arcmont Asset Management
UK regulator to inspect advice and guidance rules

Editor's Choice

Super tax break changes open for consultation

KARREN VERGARA
Treasury's clampdown on tax concessions for superannuation balances greater than $3 million has been laid out in its draft legislation and is now opened for consultation.

Super funds offer merger update

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
While yet to reach a final agreement with Australian Retirement Trust (ART), Commonwealth Bank Group Super has told members they will transfer to the industry fund next month.

Cbus scolded over 'most galling conflict' in super

ANDREW MCKEAN
Senator Andrew Bragg has criticised "howling conflicts" between the government and super funds, spotlighting Wayne Swan's dual roles as Labor Party president and Cbus chair.

Insto injects further $530m in Qualitas

KARREN VERGARA
An unnamed institutional investor has injected an additional $530 million into a Qualitas strategy, bringing it closer to its total $1 billion commitment.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

OCT
16-27

Best of Breed Global Research and Investment Program for Research Managers (BOB) 

OCT
23

11th Post Retirement Australia Hybrid Forum 2023 

OCT
30

7th FUNDTECH 2023- Future of Super Fund Technology & Innovations Hybrid Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jacki Ellis

HEAD OF RETIREMENT SEGMENT
AWARE SUPER
As Australia shifts to meet demands from the millions set to retire over the next decade, Aware Super head of retirement Jacki Ellis rises to the challenge, motivated by a love of problem solving. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.