NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Pinnacle NPAT doubles in FY21

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 6 AUG 2021   12:30PM

Pinnacle Investment Management reported a 108% increase in net profit after tax to $67 million in FY21, after strong inflows and good performance.

Its boutique partners' total FUM at June end was $89.4 billion, up 52% from FY20. The FUM has grown at a compounded annual growth rate of 24.1% over the last five years, the firm said.

Net inflows for the period were $16.7 billion, including $4.5 billion from retail investors and $12.2 billion from institutional investors. This includes a $3.9 billion low-fee mandate won by Plato in April.

Pinnacle managing director Ian Macoun said the firm made a conscious decision to keep its core capabilities well-resourced during the COVID-19 economic and market downturn, to position for future growth.

"During the 2021 financial year, we saw the results of this decision and the exceptional efforts and flexibility of our people as our business engaged from the crisis in excellent shape," he said.

"We continue to carefully invest in additional resources, particularly in support of our international capabilities, to support and drive this growth. We also continue to invest in and seed new affiliates where management teams have a strong track record and growth potential, recognising that this retards our profitability somewhat in the short-term."

Sponsored Video
Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

Pinnacle said it has 230 institutional clients (including some that invest in more than one strategy) at June end, up from about 60 five years.

Performance fee revenue across seven boutiques for the year was $86.2 million, of which Pinnacle's post-tax share was $19.5 million.

Longwave, Aikya and Riparian won their first institutional mandates during the year. Hyperion won its first internationally sourced global equities mandate and Firetrail won its first Aussie small caps institutional mandate.

Pinnacle said Two Trees, Longwave, Riparian, Reminiscent and Aikya's direct costs were included as negative NPAT.

Read more: Pinnacle Investment Management
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Super leaders recognised
Pinnacle affiliates reach $85bn AUM
State Street the largest institutional manager
Pinnacle reports bumper first half
Macquarie IM the nation's largest manager
Pinnacle executive director steps back
Pinnacle boutique wins super fund mandate
Institutional mandates spring back to life
Elston expands team
Pinnacle reports FY20 inflows, profits

Editor's Choice

Acquisition to create APAC real assets heavyweight

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:40PM
A Hong Kong-based real estate developer will acquire a leading APAC real assets fund manager to become the largest manager of its kind in the region.

Custody assets reach new heights

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:13PM
Assets under custody rose 11% to a record $4.4 trillion in the six months to 30 June 2021 on the back of valuations, new research from the Australian Custodial Services Association (ACSA) shows.

Government releases final YFYS regulations

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:33PM
The government yesterday registered the final regulations for Your Future, Your Super reforms.

Vanguard incentivises staff to get the jab

KARREN VERGARA  |   11:55AM
Vanguard is offering its US staff US$1000 ($1300) to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Nathan Mattock
Partner
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
9

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
15

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

OCT
7

Best Practice Forum: ESG 

OCT
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

OCT
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Under the ASIC funding levy, should financial advisers be forced to pay the regulator's indirect costs (IT support, legal etc.)?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Allison Dummett

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CLEARVIEW FINANCIAL ADVICE PTY LTD
Chief executive of ClearView Financial Advice and Matrix Planning Solutions Allison Dummett has mastered the art of saying 'yes'. Moving across the world for adventure, she tells Elizabeth McArthur how she never shied away from opportunity.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.