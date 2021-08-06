Pinnacle NPAT doubles in FY21

Pinnacle Investment Management reported a 108% increase in net profit after tax to $67 million in FY21, after strong inflows and good performance.

Its boutique partners' total FUM at June end was $89.4 billion, up 52% from FY20. The FUM has grown at a compounded annual growth rate of 24.1% over the last five years, the firm said.

Net inflows for the period were $16.7 billion, including $4.5 billion from retail investors and $12.2 billion from institutional investors. This includes a $3.9 billion low-fee mandate won by Plato in April.

Pinnacle managing director Ian Macoun said the firm made a conscious decision to keep its core capabilities well-resourced during the COVID-19 economic and market downturn, to position for future growth.

"During the 2021 financial year, we saw the results of this decision and the exceptional efforts and flexibility of our people as our business engaged from the crisis in excellent shape," he said.

"We continue to carefully invest in additional resources, particularly in support of our international capabilities, to support and drive this growth. We also continue to invest in and seed new affiliates where management teams have a strong track record and growth potential, recognising that this retards our profitability somewhat in the short-term."

Pinnacle said it has 230 institutional clients (including some that invest in more than one strategy) at June end, up from about 60 five years.

Performance fee revenue across seven boutiques for the year was $86.2 million, of which Pinnacle's post-tax share was $19.5 million.

Longwave, Aikya and Riparian won their first institutional mandates during the year. Hyperion won its first internationally sourced global equities mandate and Firetrail won its first Aussie small caps institutional mandate.

Pinnacle said Two Trees, Longwave, Riparian, Reminiscent and Aikya's direct costs were included as negative NPAT.