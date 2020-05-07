Pinnacle boutique launches Cayman fund

A macro hedge fund in which Pinnacle Investment Management owns a minority stake has launched a new vehicle after delivering 16.5% in returns for the March quarter.

Reminiscent Capital's Asia Macros Master strategy has so far been available as an Australian unit trust but will now be available as a Cayman fund.

The strategy invests in rates, FX and equities and was previously only available through an Australian unit trust. It is run by a former Morgan Stanley Australia and Brevan Howard investor David Adams.

It returned 16.5% before fees in the March quarter, including 21.73% outperformance to S&P 500 in March and 14.04% outperformance in February. It has also outperformed the HFRI Macro Discretionary Thematic Index YTD and since February 2019 inception.

"The focus of the fund in investing only in liquid products and its policy of no net short option positions has contributed to it exhibiting significant outperformance during months where the S&P500 suffered bad sell-offs," Pinnacle said in a statement.

Reminiscent founder and chief investment officer David Adams said he believes an agile, discretionary macro trading strategy is the best way to exploit opportunities across Asia.

"Divergent central bank policies on interest rates and foreign exchange, equity market dispersion, and temporary dislocations caused by the dominance of retail flows are combining to make Asian markets increasingly attractive for Reminiscent, at a time when many hedge fund allocators are underweight the region," Adams said.

"Through this Cayman fund our objective is to deliver investors superior risk-adjusted returns, across diverse market conditions. This means when markets turn violent, we aim to be the bright spot in our investor's portfolios.

Adams previously worked in Hong Kong as portfolio manager for Brevan Howard, and as a managing director at Morgan Stanley Australia.

Pinnacle announced the partnership in February this year, alongside its December quarter results.

It now has 16 partners, with the three recent additions being EM equities boutique Aikya Investment Management founded by former Stewart Investors managers, Asia macro hedge fund Reminiscent Capital and Chris Joye's credit boutique Coolabah Capital Investments.