Pinnacle affiliates push FUM to $100bn

Pinnacle Investment Management's funds under management grew 9% to $100.1 billion, buoyed by a strong market rally and overseas investor inflows.

The $8.2 billion FUM increase in the first half of financial year 2024 comprised net inflows of $4.5 billion and favourable market movement of $3.7 billion.

Most of the inflows stemmed from overseas at $3.1 billion and some $1.8 billion came from the retail channel. Domestic institutional net outflows amounted to $400 million.

During the period, some of the standouts included Aikya tripling its FUM to $4.5 billion and Longwave quadrupling assets to $700 million.

The group's revenue grew 4% year on year to $23.7 million, while net profit after tax was steady at $30.2 million.

As flagged in early January, performance fees earned by affiliates contributed $12.3 million to NPAT.

Pinnacle also announced that it wrote down $3.4 million for its stake in OpenInvest. The current valuation is now only about $200,000.

In 2021, Pinnacle made a $3 million cornerstone investment in OpenInvest. Last December, Tayside Group, the family office of the Smith family, injected an undisclosed amount into OpenInvest - a transaction that Pinnacle had no part in.

Pinnacle said the group's results represent "a creditable outcome and demonstrates again the strength of our distribution capability" despite a challenging half year for raising new funds.

"Pinnacle equity Affiliate revenues are linked, in part, to movements in equity markets. Whilst markets ended the year predominantly in positive territory, there was again significant volatility throughout," the firm said.

Pinnacle has a total of 15 affiliates; some 81% of their strategies have outperformed the benchmark over a five-year period.

The firm said in the latest reporting round, macroeconomic and geopolitical events continued to cause uncertainty in investment markets, with challenging conditions for generating new business persisting, particularly in the Australian market.

"We at Pinnacle, together with Affiliates, have been continuing our deliberate program of investment to continue to diversify our business, create additional capacity and broaden the platform from which we can deliver further growth," Pinnacle said.

"This program has continued during the challenging market conditions of the past two years which, along with the difficult conditions for raising new business, has seen our earnings suppressed. We remain confident that these initiatives will prove valuable over the medium term."