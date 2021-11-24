NEWS
Investment

Pinnacle acquires private equity firm stake

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 24 NOV 2021   12:53PM

Pinnacle Investment Management will acquire a 25% stake in an Australian private equity firm, funded by a massive $105 million raise.

The ASX-listed firm will become part owner of Five V Capital, which currently has $1.1 billion in funds under management, in a bid to increase its exposure to private capital markets.

Pinnacle expects to outlay $105 million for the deal via an institutional placement. It will seed $65m plus an additional $10m contingent on a successful second fund raising for Five V's Venture Capital strategy.

The remaining $30 million will sit in the balance sheet to replenish the gap made when Pinnacle acquired a 25% stake in Coolabah two years ago.

Pinnacle shareholder and director Adrian Whittingham will simultaneously sell down 875,000 of his shares, which are worth about $14.6 million.

Five V targets high-growth, technology companies. It has 15 private equity and 17 venture capital investments to date, including learning platform Education Perfect and fashion retailer Universal Store.

It recently divested Zenith Investment Partners from its portfolio to FE fundinfo.

Co-founders and principals Adrian MacKenzie and Srdjan Dangubic lead the fund. Over time, Five V staff will be invited to acquire equity in the fund from the founders.

Pinnacle managing director Ian Macoun said that Five V has a proven investment strategy that has delivered exceptional returns and a track record of successful fund raising.

"Our investment will provide a source of capital for Five V to use for co-investments, growth and business development initiatives. Over time, investment professionals within the Five V group will also have the opportunity to buy a portion of the equity currently held by Adrian and Srdjan, enhancing internal alignment and promoting longevity and consistency of performance," he said.

Read more: Pinnacle Investment ManagementVenture CapitalAdrian MacKenzieAdrian WhittinghamFive V CapitalIan MacounSrdjan DangubicZenith Investment Partners
