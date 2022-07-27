Newspaper icon
Peter Burgess to become SMSFA chief executive

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 27 JUL 2022   12:23PM

Peter Burgess, the current SMSF Association deputy chief executive and director of policy and education, will take on the top job in March 2023.

Burgess will succeed John Maroney who has been chief executive since May 2017.

Burgess brings more than 20 years of industry experience to the position, including three years as the association's technical director before joining the SMSF administrator SuperConcepts in 2013 as general manager, technical services and education.

"I am thrilled to be offered the position of chief executive of the pre-eminent body in the SMSF sector," Burgess said.

"I am passionate about the SMSF Association, and the work we do to uphold the integrity and sustainability of the SMSF sector. But most of all, I am passionate about our members and helping them to provide the best SMSF advice they can," he said.

SMSFA chair Scott Hay-Bartlem said the association is extremely fortunate to have someone of Burgess' calibre to succeed Maroney.

"His knowledge of the sector is legendary, with his annual 'legs and regs' address to the National Conference always compulsory listening," Hay-Bartlem said.

"I am certain the members will welcome Peter's appointment as someone who is totally committed to the SMSF sector and very understanding of the issues they face in running their businesses."

He also acknowledged Maroney's contribution throughout his tenure.

"Since John's appointment in 2017, he has had the onerous responsibility of guiding the Association and its members through exciting and challenging times, particularly the dynamic regulatory environment and handling the enormous impact of the COVID pandemic," he said.

"I know I speak for the Board and all members when I say John has performed admirably in very difficult circumstances, and that the strong position in which we find ourselves, is, in no small part, due to his leadership."

Maroney said that as the association approaches its 20-year anniversary in 2023, it remains recognised as the pre-eminent organisation in the SMSF sector by government, policymakers, regulators, educators, and the industry.

"We have also been a driving force in building collaboration across the financial sector," he said.

"Having weathered the COVID storm and returned to hosting large, physical events, including the National Conference in April and Technical Summit this week, 2023 is the ideal time to hand over to Peter for the next growth phase of the sector and Association."

