NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Coronavirus News
Pessimism strikes Australia, US optimistic
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 17 JUN 2020   12:27PM

Financial professionals in the United States are optimistic about a market recovery, while pessimism is highest in the Asian region where professionals are forecasting double-digit losses, according to Natixis.

In its most recent Natixis Investment Manager's IFA survey, Natixis found financial professionals expect the stock market to post merely modest declines for the year, with continued recovery in the second half despite high levels of concern about volatility.

Financial professionals, including investment advisers, wealth managers, broker/dealers, and financial advisers, expect US stock returns to climb back from steep losses to finish the year down just 3.6%.

Despite seeing losses as high as -34% within the first few weeks of the crisis, financial professionals saw losses moderate to as little as -10% by the end of April.

Sponsored by Legg Mason
Fighting Deflation Now, Causing Inflation Later?

The survey showed that 51% of financial professionals globally saw initial volatility caused by COVID-19 crisis as driven more by sentiment than by fundamentals.

Between March 16 and 24 April 2020, Natixis surveyed 2700 financial professionals in 16 countries, including 150 financial professionals in Australia, and found that, globally, respondents forecast a loss of 7% for the S&P 500 and a loss of 7.3% for the MSCI World Index at year end.

Their 2020 return expectations more closely resemble the modest declines seen in 2018 than in 2008, when the S&P plunged 37% and the MSCI posted a loss of 40.33%.

Australian financial professionals, as well as those in Hong Kong, Italy and Germany, are notably pessimistic about stock performance in their own market, projecting double digit losses for the year.

The report found ongoing volatility remains the top risk to portfolio performance and market outlook.

Two-thirds (69%) of professionals globally cited volatility as a top concern, followed closely by recession fears (67%).

Almost half (47%) said uncertainty surrounding geopolitical events posed a risk to their portfolios and a fifth of respondents (19%) expressed concern about low yields, while liquidity issues were also cited by 17%.

Louise Watson, managing director and head of distribution for Australia at Natixis Investment Managers said: "This current crisis is unlike any we've seen before, and as a result global macro themes including the China/US trade tension and falling oil prices have subsided, as local economic stimulus measures have helped to calm some investor concerns, stabilise returns, and trigger the economy."

"In Australia, nine out of 10 of the financial professionals surveyed said that this market volatility was a challenge to growing their business, and a similar number (93%) said that keeping on top of changing regulations would challenge their business."

Dave Goodsell, executive director of Natixis' Centre for Investor Insight said the market downturn, and expected recovery, serves as a lesson in behavioural finance, even if learned through real losses.

"Investors got a glimpse of what risk looks like again, and it's a teachable moment," Goodsell said.

"Financial professionals can show their value by talking with clients in real terms about risk and return expectations, helping them build resilient portfolios and how to keep emotions in check during market swings."

The survey also found eight in 10 financial professionals (79%) believe the current environment is one that favours active management.

Additionally, almost seven in 10 advisers agree investors have a false sense of security in passive investments (68%) and don't understand of the risks of investing in them (72%).

Natixis said financial professionals are responding to new challenges managing client investments, expectations and behaviour.

"Under regulatory, industry and market pressure, their approach is changing on all fronts: investment strategy, client servicing, practice management and education," Natixis said.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: Natixis Investment ManagerDave GoodsellMSCI World IndexLouise WatsonNatixis Investment Managers
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Sentiment weakens as macro threats loom
Markets slump as US jobless claims hit 30m
Private asset consultant makes global hire
AMP Capital shutters global equities fund for platform investors
How wealth management must respond to COVID-19
COVID-19 damage to stretch several quarters: Natixis IM
Wall Street surges as Sanders drops out, Wuhan reopens
Thematic investing grows threefold
Natixis hires insto sales director, opens Melbourne office
Where to invest when a GFC looms
Editor's Choice
Public super fund rejigs offering
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:36PM
The superannuation fund for Australian Defence Force employees will now allow departing staff to stay with the fund and consequently, has added an insurance offering.
Which is the most important letter in ESG?
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:34PM
New research from MSCI aims to explore the correlation between environmental, social and governance factors and performance by breaking down a company's ESG score by the letter.
Vanguard taps former industry fund boss
HARRISON WORLEY  |   12:33PM
Global funds management giant Vanguard is continuing its push into Australia's superannuation sector, hiring a former industry fund chief executive to oversee the growth of its super offering.
Financial services demands more mental health support
HARRISON WORLEY  |   12:28PM
COVID-19 has caused an uptick in the demand for access to mental health and wellbeing training for the employees of financial services firms, according to SuperFriend.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: Ever wondered what the future held for life insurance?
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
21
Advisers Big Day Out: Sunshine Coast 
JUL
22
Advisers Big Day Out: Gold Coast 
JUL
24
Advisers Big Day Out Cairns 
JUL
28
Advisers Big Day Out: Canberra 
JUL
29
Advisers Big Day Out: Wollongong 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Sophia Rahmani
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER & MANAGING DIRECTOR
MAPLE-BROWN ABBOTT LIMITED
Stepping into her first chief executive role at Maple-Brown Abbott in October last year, Sophia Rahmani was ready to once again forge her own path. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something ItV7gG7u