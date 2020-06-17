Pessimism strikes Australia, US optimistic

Financial professionals in the United States are optimistic about a market recovery, while pessimism is highest in the Asian region where professionals are forecasting double-digit losses, according to Natixis.

In its most recent Natixis Investment Manager's IFA survey, Natixis found financial professionals expect the stock market to post merely modest declines for the year, with continued recovery in the second half despite high levels of concern about volatility.

Financial professionals, including investment advisers, wealth managers, broker/dealers, and financial advisers, expect US stock returns to climb back from steep losses to finish the year down just 3.6%.

Despite seeing losses as high as -34% within the first few weeks of the crisis, financial professionals saw losses moderate to as little as -10% by the end of April.

The survey showed that 51% of financial professionals globally saw initial volatility caused by COVID-19 crisis as driven more by sentiment than by fundamentals.

Between March 16 and 24 April 2020, Natixis surveyed 2700 financial professionals in 16 countries, including 150 financial professionals in Australia, and found that, globally, respondents forecast a loss of 7% for the S&P 500 and a loss of 7.3% for the MSCI World Index at year end.

Their 2020 return expectations more closely resemble the modest declines seen in 2018 than in 2008, when the S&P plunged 37% and the MSCI posted a loss of 40.33%.

Australian financial professionals, as well as those in Hong Kong, Italy and Germany, are notably pessimistic about stock performance in their own market, projecting double digit losses for the year.

The report found ongoing volatility remains the top risk to portfolio performance and market outlook.

Two-thirds (69%) of professionals globally cited volatility as a top concern, followed closely by recession fears (67%).

Almost half (47%) said uncertainty surrounding geopolitical events posed a risk to their portfolios and a fifth of respondents (19%) expressed concern about low yields, while liquidity issues were also cited by 17%.

Louise Watson, managing director and head of distribution for Australia at Natixis Investment Managers said: "This current crisis is unlike any we've seen before, and as a result global macro themes including the China/US trade tension and falling oil prices have subsided, as local economic stimulus measures have helped to calm some investor concerns, stabilise returns, and trigger the economy."

"In Australia, nine out of 10 of the financial professionals surveyed said that this market volatility was a challenge to growing their business, and a similar number (93%) said that keeping on top of changing regulations would challenge their business."

Dave Goodsell, executive director of Natixis' Centre for Investor Insight said the market downturn, and expected recovery, serves as a lesson in behavioural finance, even if learned through real losses.

"Investors got a glimpse of what risk looks like again, and it's a teachable moment," Goodsell said.

"Financial professionals can show their value by talking with clients in real terms about risk and return expectations, helping them build resilient portfolios and how to keep emotions in check during market swings."

The survey also found eight in 10 financial professionals (79%) believe the current environment is one that favours active management.

Additionally, almost seven in 10 advisers agree investors have a false sense of security in passive investments (68%) and don't understand of the risks of investing in them (72%).

Natixis said financial professionals are responding to new challenges managing client investments, expectations and behaviour.

"Under regulatory, industry and market pressure, their approach is changing on all fronts: investment strategy, client servicing, practice management and education," Natixis said.

