Perpetual weathers $4.3bn in outflows

Perpetual weathers $4.3bn in outflowsBY ANDREW MCKEAN | MONDAY, 29 JAN 2024 12:46PM
Perpetual experienced $4.3 billion in net outflows, but its total assets under management (AUM) rose 1% to $213.9 billion, buoyed by positive market movements, as detailed in a second quarter FY24 business update.
Perpetual chief executive Rob Adams said it had been a "difficult period for active asset managers," denoting "the worst quarter in 15 years for active equity fund flows," referencing Morningstar data.
"Whilst the net outflows of $4.3 billion in our asset management business was disappointing, it was pleasing to see our total assets under management rise slightly to $213.9 billion, highlighting the benefit of our exposure to global markets, as well as the resilience the business has through its exposure to various markets, currencies, and client-types," Adams said.
Among Perpetual's multi-boutique asset management entities, JO Hambro was the hardest hit, registering $1.7 billion in net outflows.
Meanwhile, TSW and Pendal Asset Management saw outflows of $1.6 billion and $900 million respectively during the same period.
Barrow Hanley, which was acquired in November 2020, stood out as the sole boutique to post positive net flows, adding $300 million during the quarter.
Separately, Perpetual disclosed that it is surpassing its targets in achieving the promised $80 million of "run-rate expense synergies" from its Pendal integration, already exceeding its interim objective of 50% by January 2024.
