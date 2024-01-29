Newspaper icon
Perpetual weathers $4.3bn in outflows

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 29 JAN 2024   12:46PM

Perpetual experienced $4.3 billion in net outflows, but its total assets under management (AUM) rose 1% to $213.9 billion, buoyed by positive market movements, as detailed in a second quarter FY24 business update.

Perpetual chief executive Rob Adams said it had been a "difficult period for active asset managers," denoting "the worst quarter in 15 years for active equity fund flows," referencing Morningstar data.

"Whilst the net outflows of $4.3 billion in our asset management business was disappointing, it was pleasing to see our total assets under management rise slightly to $213.9 billion, highlighting the benefit of our exposure to global markets, as well as the resilience the business has through its exposure to various markets, currencies, and client-types," Adams said.

Among Perpetual's multi-boutique asset management entities, JO Hambro was the hardest hit, registering $1.7 billion in net outflows.

Meanwhile, TSW and Pendal Asset Management saw outflows of $1.6 billion and $900 million respectively during the same period.

Barrow Hanley, which was acquired in November 2020, stood out as the sole boutique to post positive net flows, adding $300 million during the quarter.

Separately, Perpetual disclosed that it is surpassing its targets in achieving the promised $80 million of "run-rate expense synergies" from its Pendal integration, already exceeding its interim objective of 50% by January 2024.

Industry leaders celebrate Australia Day honours

KARREN VERGARA
Leaders in financial services and superannuation were among the many to grace the highly coveted Australia Day 2024 Honours List, recognised for services in their respected fields and to the community.

Aware Super, ART hire member service heads

ELIZABETH FRY
The market was caught by surprise when two of Australia's top customer service executives changed jobs.

Treasury unveils Stage 3 tax cuts changes

KARREN VERGARA
The federal government has officially released amendments to Stage 3 income tax cuts, saying that cost-of-living pressures has forced it to do so.

