Perpetual rejigs WealthFocus fees

Perpetual is set to lower the fees for over 40 funds on its WealthFocus platform, including internal and external products.

Effective December 1, it is changing fee structures for nearly 46 funds, lowering management fees and ending normal expense recoveries.

Majority of the funds getting a fee cut are across the Perpetual WealthFocus Investment Advantage Funds, while about three are across its Perpetual WealthFocus Investment Funds.

The latter includes Perpetual Diversified Income Fund, which is moving from 1.59% p.a. in management fees to 0.84% p.a. It also includes Perpetual Industrial Share Fund (1.98% to 1.23%) and Perpetual Global Share Fund (2.05% to 1.24%).

Perpetual WealthFocus Investment Advantage Funds is across all asset classes: fixed income, property & infrastructure, Australian shares, international shares, alternatives and diversified funds.

In fixed income, the fee changes include Vanguard Australian Fixed Interest Index (1.33% to 0.49%), Bentham Global Income (1.68% to 0.92%), OnePath Diversified Fixed Interest (1.59% to 0.84%) and four others.

Property & infrastructure options include AMP Capital Global Property Securities (2.08% to 1.10%), Lazard Global Listed Infrastructure (2.18% to 1.05%) and two others from Pendal and Vanguard.

Perpetual's WealthFocus of the third-largest platform by number of advisers. About 5,853 advisers use it, giving it a 6.5% market share.

It follows Colonial First State and AMP Flexible Lifetime, according to Rainmaker data at September end.