Perpetual makes moves in digital innovation space

Jon Alder has been appointed as the new general manager of Perpetual Corporate Trust's (PCT) digital arm to drive its digital solutions and innovations strategy.

With over 25 years' experience in technology, software and operations, Alder was most recently chief operating officer, APAC and head of operations, Australia and Asia at Bravura Solutions.

PCT group executive Richard McCarthy said Alder's appointment will strengthen Perpetual Digital's position as an innovative and leading digital solutions provider to the banking and financial services industry.

"Perpetual Digital's suite of products leverages over 25 years of expertise in securitisation,

debt markets and managed funds to develop, deliver and support a range of digital solutions

to enable our client's success," he said.

"Jon's wealth of technology, software and operations experience, in addition to his deep understanding of the financial services industry will help us continue to innovate and mature our SaaS business."

Meanwhile, Alder said he is extremely excited to join.

"Perpetual Corporate Trust and Perpetual Digital's reputation as a trusted provider of

solutions to the banking and financial services industry is exemplary," he said.

"Their Perpetual Intelligence, cloud-based SaaS platform, will be a game changer in the industry and I look forward to delivering on the strategy of being the leading digital solutions provider to the banking and financial services industry."