Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Perpetual makes moves in digital innovation space

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 8 AUG 2022   12:46PM

Jon Alder has been appointed as the new general manager of Perpetual Corporate Trust's (PCT) digital arm to drive its digital solutions and innovations strategy.

With over 25 years' experience in technology, software and operations, Alder was most recently chief operating officer, APAC and head of operations, Australia and Asia at Bravura Solutions.

PCT group executive Richard McCarthy said Alder's appointment will strengthen Perpetual Digital's position as an innovative and leading digital solutions provider to the banking and financial services industry.

"Perpetual Digital's suite of products leverages over 25 years of expertise in securitisation,

Sponsored by Ausbil
Essential Infrastructure: how it can help hedge inflation

debt markets and managed funds to develop, deliver and support a range of digital solutions

to enable our client's success," he said.

Sponsored Video
North. Helping you get more out of your business.

"Jon's wealth of technology, software and operations experience, in addition to his deep understanding of the financial services industry will help us continue to innovate and mature our SaaS business."

Meanwhile, Alder said he is extremely excited to join.

"Perpetual Corporate Trust and Perpetual Digital's reputation as a trusted provider of

solutions to the banking and financial services industry is exemplary," he said.

"Their Perpetual Intelligence, cloud-based SaaS platform, will be a game changer in the industry and I look forward to delivering on the strategy of being the leading digital solutions provider to the banking and financial services industry."

Read more: Perpetual Corporate TrustJon AlderRichard McCarthy
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Perpetual holds steady
Perpetual acquires Laminar Capital
MIRA set to acquire REIT
Perpetual profits plummet
Perpetual wins government fund mandate
Software provider launches ERS tech solution
Bravura secures new mandate
International investors chase Australian real assets
Perpetual wins trustee mandate
Perpetual thinks outside value investing

Editor's Choice

BetaShares launches Metaverse ETF

CASSANDRA BALDINI
BetaShares has today launched a Metaverse ETF on the ASX, adding to its thematic fund offering.

AMP Capital appoints investment director

CASSANDRA BALDINI
AMP Capital has named Dan Fitzpatrick as investment director, following the promotion of David Dowling to managing director of Airports.

Julie Lander named FEAL Fund Executive of the Year

CHLOE WALKER
CareSuper's chief executive has been acknowledged for her contribution to her fund and the super industry at the 2022 Fund Executive Association Limited (FEAL) awards.

Advisers receive guidance on rights under FSCP

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
ASIC has released guidance regarding the function of the Financial Services and Credit Panel, outlining the actions it may take and the rights of financial advisers who are subject to a hearing or disciplinary measure.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
6-7

AIST Conference of Major Superannuation Funds (CMSF) 

SEP
8

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

SEP
21-23

AFA Conference 

OCT
27

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Keith Cullen

FOUNDER
WT FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
WT Financial Group managing director Keith Cullen has established multiple companies, overseen nine acquisitions and had his fair share of ASX dealings. Through all of it, he maintains a simple mantra - business is just business. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.