Investment

Perpetual LIC turns around performance

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  FRIDAY, 20 AUG 2021   12:18PM

The Perpetual Equity Investment Company (PIC) delivered its strongest net operating profit result to date at $108.4 million and outperformed the benchmark by 13.9%.

The turnaround in profit comes after PIC delivered a negative net profit in FY20 at -$0.4 million and $15.2 million in FY19. For FY21, PIC recorded operating profit before tax of $152.9 million.

PIC will pay a fully franked final dividend of 2.8 cents per share, bringing the total dividend for FY21 to 5.6 cents per share fully franked. Net tangible assets after tax per share were recorded at $1.299 at June 30.

"The board is delighted with the strong results the company has delivered in FY21, including a record profit, solid portfolio outperformance and total shareholder return above the benchmark," PIC chair Nancy Fox said.

The portfolio delivered a return of 42.4% for the 12 months to 30 June 2021, outperforming its benchmark (S&P/ASX 300 Accumulation Index) by 13.9%. At June end, the portfolio held 72.5% in Australian listed securities, 20.5% in global listed securities and 7% in cash.

PIC portfolio manager Vince Pezzullo said the performance was reflective of the active investment approach and company research which allows the team to adapt to changing market conditions and make adjustments accordingly.

Sponsored Video
Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

"The market volatility led by COVID-19 provided opportunities to invest in companies with strong balance sheets which we believed were undervalued and would benefit as economies reopened," Pezzullo said.

"As global markets moved through the recovery cycle and economies began to reopen, we saw the benefits of our continued focus on quality and value realised. In addition, our flexible investment strategy including the ability to invest up to 35% in global listed securities also contributed to outperformance over the period."

The final dividend will be paid on 20 October 2021.

