Perks looks within for directors

In a series of promotions, the South Australian wealth advisory firm has appointed two directors and an associated director to its leadership team.

Kerry Bosnich and Fiona Gordon have both been promoted from associate director to director.

Bosnich joined the firm in 2015 as an SMSF specialist, having come from AMP where she was an SMSF solutions associate.

She was previously an SMSF client manager at Cavendish Superannuation and an accountant at EY.

Gordon was appointed as a senior audit manager at Perks in 2012 and was later promoted to associate director in 2018.

Perks managing director Mark Roderick said Bosnich and Gordon have been key members of the firm and their work ethic have been integral to developing Perks.

"Fiona has played an important role in building our auditing expertise and recently became a Registered Company Auditor, which is an incredibly difficult qualification to achieve and is

appropriate recognition of her outstanding professionalism and expertise," Roderick said.

"As the leader of our team of self-managed super specialists, Kerry's efforts have been integral to the growth of our expertise in this complex area and her elevation to director reflects her skills leadership qualities."

In addition, Sam Hicks has been promoted from senior manager in the chartered accountant team to associate director.

"We're also pleased recognise and reward Sam's leadership capabilities as a key member of our chartered accounting team and know that he will continue to bring great value to the firm, and our clients, in his new associate director role," Roderick said.

In April, Perks' private wealth division appointed Ellerston Capital's chief investment officer Christo Hall as the chair of its investment committee.