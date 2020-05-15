NEWS
Investment
Performance analyst jobs hold steady in COVID-19
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 15 MAY 2020   12:38PM

Performance analysts and more broadly, investment data professionals have been in strong demand throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Kaizen Recruitment.

The role -- with responsibilities including calculating, attributing and benchmarking and reporting fund performance at security and portfolio levels -- remains a great gateway to other investment roles.

"We have had several of these roles come up in the last month. Specifically, there is demand for performance analyst candidates with specialist experience with unlisted investments (infrastructure), and fixed income," Kaizen Recruitment managing director Matt McGilton told Financial Standard.

"While business development roles and investment operations roles are focused on containment during COVID, performance analyst roles have seen strong demand," he said.

Working as a performance analyst continues to be one of the best entry-level analytical positions which can provide a pathway to a strong career within investments, Kaizen said in its 2020 salary guide and career options report for performance analysts.

"Because of the wide exposure to complex financial market data and the expertise to evaluate a fund's performance, being a performance analyst with a custodian can allow for career transitions into multiple front-office roles at superannuation funds, fund managers and investment consulting," the report reads.

According to Kaizen, an entry-level performance analysts can expect to be paid $70,000 to $90,000 a year, including superannuation but excluding bonuses.

However, the salaries go up significantly as performance analysts pack on more responsibilities, such as managing a large team and working closely with front-office teams on investment-decision making.

As a result, a senior performance analyst can expect $90,000 to $140,000 a year, while a director of performance or manager can expect $130,000 to $200,000 and a head of performance or senior manager $160,000 to $240,000.

The figures are based on recent client engagement, Kaizen said.

"Salaries remained fairly consistent at entry to management level, however differed significantly from management level and above," the report reads.

"For the Sydney market, we also typically observe a 10 to 15% premium to account for the higher cost of living for similar positions across Australia. However, this can vary depending on the role and the size of the fund."

Kaizen noted that in Melbourne, NAB Asset Services continues to produce the vast majority of performance analysts, who have progressed into senior roles to date.

