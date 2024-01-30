Perennial Partners names institutional sales director

Perennial Partners has appointed Abdul Elhage as an institutional sales director, hiring from BNP Paribas Asset Management where he had a similar role.

Elhage has worked in the financial services industry for more than 20 years.

Before joining Perennial, he spent over three years as a senior institutional business development manager with BNP Paribas AM, promoting its suite of environmental and sustainable solutions across global equities, fixed interest and private markets.

He also spent over eight years at Vanguard Australia working in institutional and wholesale distribution sales roles.

Before Vanguard, Elhage held roles with AXA and Advance Asset Management, which eventually became BT Investment Solutions.

Perennial Partners' head of distribution Cesar Farfan welcomed him to the team.

"Abdul's appointment reflects our strategic focus on equipping and resourcing Perennial Partners to continue to enhance our service and support to evolving institutional and wholesale markets in Australia," he said.

For his part, the recruit said he is "excited" to be working alongside the firm's specialist boutique partners representing a wide range of capabilities.

"Perennial Partners has built a reputation for investment excellence and is focused on discovering great investment opportunities. I look forward to engaging with many of you on these capabilities shortly," Elhage said.