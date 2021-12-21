Pension scheme, UBS divest energy companies

A UK pension scheme and UBS Asset Management have called time on investments in five energy companies that are not working towards a low carbon economy.

Nest and UBS AM have sold shares in Exxon Mobil, Imperial Oil, Kepco, Marathon Oil and Power Assets because of their lack of progress in managing climate change risk.

The decision follows three years of engagement by UBS AM with 49 oil and gas companies lagging on climate change performance; only 60% have so far made good progress.

As of the end of June 2021, the companies represented 0.25% of Nest's total portfolio or $52 million. UBS, one of Nest's fund managers, has been selling these shares over the past months to ensure a fair price was achieved, Nest said.

The companies are now excluded from UBS AM's suite of Climate Aware funds and its actively managed equity and fixed income sustainability funds. Nest will only consider investing in the companies again if they can demonstrate clear progress in preparing for the low carbon economy, it said.

As further evidence of Nest's commitment to climate change action, the scheme is introducing a new carbon reduction target, aiming to reduce carbon emissions by 30% in public equities and fixed income by 2025. Its 2019 portfolio is the baseline.

"COP26 showed the need for immediate action. The prospect of a 2.4C global temperature rise will cause dramatic changes to our ways of life and businesses need to be preparing now to remain profitable and successful," Nest's senior responsible investment manager Katharina Lindmeier said.

"At Nest we aim to work with companies to encourage sustainable business decisions but will draw the line somewhere. The five companies being excluded have not done enough to convince us that we should remain shareholders.

"The new short-term climate target we're announcing today should demonstrate not only our commitment on becoming net zero, but also that we're not hanging around. We want to be on the front foot for such an important issue like climate change to achieve better risk-adjusted returns for our members."

Also commenting, UBS AM head of thematic engagement and collaboration Francis Condon said: "We view engagement as fundamental to any sustainable investing approach. Through engagement, investors can be a force for good in influencing corporate behaviour and accelerating action in those sectors where it is most needed."

"Our three-year engagement programme provided companies with time to understand our concerns and act on them. We have seen positive progress from most companies in the program on their climate strategy and transition to a lower carbon economy. However, where we have not seen tangible progress, we are taking action."

UBS AM has also extended its climate engagement program to cover other sectors where climate change risks and opportunities are material, including 46 companies across automobiles, chemicals, construction and materials, electricity, industrials, utilities, metals and mining, and oil and gas producers.