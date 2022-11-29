Pension fund buys up iconic Aussie vineyards

A major Canadian pension fund has acquired 35 vineyards from Australia's largest family-owned wine company, Casella.

Through its subsidiary Southern Premium Vineyards (SPV), the Canadian pension fund manager Public Sector Pension Investments (PSP) owns 460 hectares of vineyards in the Coonawarra and Barossa Valley regions of South Australia.

It also boasts a diversified portfolio of long-term Australian agricultural investments and partnerships, including in irrigated farming, broadacre crops, beef and dairy cattle, wine grapes, tree nuts, fruits, and vegetables, with a focus on a long-term investment philosophy.

Under the terms of the new partnership with Casella, SPV will take on management of the vineyards and all associated employees across 7215 hectares across South Australia and New South Wales.

The deal also includes a long-term grape supply agreement.

Based near Griffith in New South Wales, Casella owns wine brands including yellow tail, Peter Lehmann Wines and Morris of Rutherglen. It's flagship brand, yellow tail, accounts for approximately 17% of all Australian exported wine.

Casella said it has plans to grow its wine business in both Australia and overseas, and that proceeds from the sale will be reinvested into the Casella business to achieve this.

"We are pleased to be entering this partnership with SPV, a platform of PSP Investments, which is an investor with a proven track record of successful long-term investment in agribusiness in Australia and around the world," Casella Family Brands chief executive John Casella said.

"We are confident that SPV will continue to deliver the quality and consistency of the grapes we require, safeguard and preserve the vineyards and ensure the wellbeing of its employees."

SPV director Nick Gill said: "SPV's strategy is to offer wine companies a multi-regional grape supply solution for their wine grape sourcing as an alternative to owning or leasing vineyards - and a partnership with Casella is a perfect fit with this strategy."

Meanwhile, PSP senior managing director, real assets and global head of natural resources investments Marc Drouin said: "Our commitment to sustainable farming combined with our long-term investment horizon allows PSP Investments to lever Australia's unique global competitive position for its quality wine grapes."

Casella is a best-in-class group with an impressive portfolio of vineyards in some of the country's most highly regarded wine regions, he added.

"This acquisition is a cornerstone investment for both SPV and PSP Investments' global wine portfolio," he said.

The partnership has been approved by the Foreign Investment Review Board.