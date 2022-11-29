Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Pension fund buys up iconic Aussie vineyards

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 29 NOV 2022   12:02PM

A major Canadian pension fund has acquired 35 vineyards from Australia's largest family-owned wine company, Casella.

Through its subsidiary Southern Premium Vineyards (SPV), the Canadian pension fund manager Public Sector Pension Investments (PSP) owns 460 hectares of vineyards in the Coonawarra and Barossa Valley regions of South Australia.

It also boasts a diversified portfolio of long-term Australian agricultural investments and partnerships, including in irrigated farming, broadacre crops, beef and dairy cattle, wine grapes, tree nuts, fruits, and vegetables, with a focus on a long-term investment philosophy.

Under the terms of the new partnership with Casella, SPV will take on management of the vineyards and all associated employees across 7215 hectares across South Australia and New South Wales.

Sponsored by ClearBridge
The Long-Term Case for Infrastructure: Learn more

The deal also includes a long-term grape supply agreement.

Based near Griffith in New South Wales, Casella owns wine brands including yellow tail, Peter Lehmann Wines and Morris of Rutherglen. It's flagship brand, yellow tail, accounts for approximately 17% of all Australian exported wine.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

Casella said it has plans to grow its wine business in both Australia and overseas, and that proceeds from the sale will be reinvested into the Casella business to achieve this.

"We are pleased to be entering this partnership with SPV, a platform of PSP Investments, which is an investor with a proven track record of successful long-term investment in agribusiness in Australia and around the world," Casella Family Brands chief executive John Casella said.

"We are confident that SPV will continue to deliver the quality and consistency of the grapes we require, safeguard and preserve the vineyards and ensure the wellbeing of its employees."

SPV director Nick Gill said: "SPV's strategy is to offer wine companies a multi-regional grape supply solution for their wine grape sourcing as an alternative to owning or leasing vineyards - and a partnership with Casella is a perfect fit with this strategy."

Meanwhile, PSP senior managing director, real assets and global head of natural resources investments Marc Drouin said: "Our commitment to sustainable farming combined with our long-term investment horizon allows PSP Investments to lever Australia's unique global competitive position for its quality wine grapes."

Casella is a best-in-class group with an impressive portfolio of vineyards in some of the country's most highly regarded wine regions, he added.

"This acquisition is a cornerstone investment for both SPV and PSP Investments' global wine portfolio," he said.

The partnership has been approved by the Foreign Investment Review Board.

Read more: SPVPSP InvestmentsCasella Family BrandsJohn CasellaMarc DrouinNick GillPeter Lehmann
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

PSP Investments names new chief
AMP Capital divests majority stake in train company
Aviva, PSP Investments acquire property
Canadian pension giant, real estate manager in JV
Future Fund appoints chief investment officer
Pension funds unite for ESG
Canadian pension fund manager dumps Blue Sky
PSP ramps up Aussie agriculture investment
Blue Sky scores major pension fund mandate
Australasia sees continued Canadian investment

Editor's Choice

Perpetual names planned post-acquisition executive lineup

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:18PM
Perpetual has revealed the notional appointments for its executive committee, who will lead the combined group following completion of its proposed acquisition of Pendal Group (Pendal).

Marketing oversight must improve: ASIC

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:07PM
ASIC named and shamed more responsible entities in need of improving their oversight of investment managers' marketing practices, raising concerns over five funds totalling about $705 million in assets.

Six local funds in world's top 100: Study

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:05PM
There are six Australian entities in the top 100 asset owners by size, according to Willis Towers Watson's Thinking Ahead Institute.

AMP appoints new chief financial officer

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:43PM
AMP has appointed Peter Fredricson as chief financial officer and member of the group executive committee, commencing his tenure on 9 January 2023.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Why Franklin Templeton for Fixed Income?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.