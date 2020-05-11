Pendal's product pipeline for 2020

Pendal Group's seed capital spending for new funds was about 16% lower in the year ending March but the ASX-listed manager has fresh products in the works.

At March end, Pendal had $199.7 million in total seed capital investments across 14 funds, down 16% from $238.9 million the year before.

The ASX-listed fund manager has been seeding 14-16 funds a year for the last five years but the amount it invests in them has gone up from $63.5 million five years ago to the current $199.7 million.

Between March last year and this year, it added $75 million in seed capital ($4.1 million was investment growth) into Global Opportunities OEIC, Global Income Builder OEIC and Mutual Fund.

It also redeemed about $118.3 million in seed capital, following closure of the US SMID and Global Smaller Companies funds in October/November last year.

So far this year, Pendal subsidiary Regnan has launched its first specialist impact product to the Australian market in February, called the Regnan Credit Impact Strategy.

Pendal is also gearing up to launch a Global Equities Impact Fund, to be marketed globally, between October and December this year. The team for this was announced in December last year.

Pendal Group went from managing $101.4 billion at December end to $86 billion at March end, after losing $3.9 billion to outflows, and $15.7 billion to investment-related factors (performance, market movements and distribution).

Statutory NPAT for first half of FY20 was down 21% over first half of FY19 to $54.8 million.

Base management fees were largely unchanged at $240.9 million (1% growth) but performance fees fell 86% from $4.4 million to $0.6 million.

Operating profit margin fell from 42% to 41%.

?