NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Sponsored by
Pendal's product pipeline for 2020
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 11 MAY 2020   12:34PM

Pendal Group's seed capital spending for new funds was about 16% lower in the year ending March but the ASX-listed manager has fresh products in the works.

At March end, Pendal had $199.7 million in total seed capital investments across 14 funds, down 16% from $238.9 million the year before.

The ASX-listed fund manager has been seeding 14-16 funds a year for the last five years but the amount it invests in them has gone up from $63.5 million five years ago to the current $199.7 million.

Between March last year and this year, it added $75 million in seed capital ($4.1 million was investment growth) into Global Opportunities OEIC, Global Income Builder OEIC and Mutual Fund.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

It also redeemed about $118.3 million in seed capital, following closure of the US SMID and Global Smaller Companies funds in October/November last year.

So far this year, Pendal subsidiary Regnan has launched its first specialist impact product to the Australian market in February, called the Regnan Credit Impact Strategy.

Pendal is also gearing up to launch a Global Equities Impact Fund, to be marketed globally, between October and December this year. The team for this was announced in December last year.

Pendal Group went from managing $101.4 billion at December end to $86 billion at March end, after losing $3.9 billion to outflows, and $15.7 billion to investment-related factors (performance, market movements and distribution).

Statutory NPAT for first half of FY20 was down 21% over first half of FY19 to $54.8 million.

Base management fees were largely unchanged at $240.9 million (1% growth) but performance fees fell 86% from $4.4 million to $0.6 million.

Operating profit margin fell from 42% to 41%.

?

Read more: Pendal Group
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Pendal appoints new head of HNW distribution
Pendal reports $3.9bn in outflows, slips below $100 bn
Investment Manager of the Year named
Pendal family office lead moves to boutique
Pendal cuts fee on multi-asset fund
Pendal Group yanks equities mandate
Regal appoints global distribution lead
Pendal hires State Street exec
Netwealth distribution lead exits
Boutique hires distribution lead from AMP Capital
Editor's Choice
Pendal's product pipeline for 2020
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:34PM
Pendal Group's seed capital spending for new funds was about 16% lower in the year ending March but the ASX-listed manager has fresh products in the works.
Clime courts Madison Financial Group
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:33PM
Sydney's Clime Investment Management has emerged as a bidder for Madison Financial Group, which is currently in the process of being sold by OneVue.
Trust in big four improves
ALLY SELBY  |   12:20PM
Consumer trust in Australia's big four banks has made headways during the COVID-19 crisis, yet despite the improvement they still don't make the top 10.
Macquarie kicks off $400m raise
ALLY SELBY  |   12:15PM
Macquarie Bank has announced a $400 million capital raise, with the convertible notes set to be quoted on the ASX from Tuesday, May 19.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: AIA Vitality supporting healthier, longer, better lives
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Matthew Rady
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
ALLIANZ RETIRE+
Having turned his nose up at the idea of working in the super and retirement sector early on, Allianz Retire+ chief executive Matt Rady is now turning his attention to ensuring a higher quality retirement for all. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something df4sQF91