Pendal, Perpetual in acquisition talks

The two entities are in high-level discussions, it's been confirmed.

Pendal entered a trading halt shortly after midday yesterday, pending an announcement. Later in the afternoon, the manager announced it is in discussions with Perpetual regarding a potential transaction.

Also commenting, Perpetual said the discussions are preliminary, confidential, and not sufficiently advanced to require any further disclosure.

However, it did seek to set the record straight, saying: "In response to inaccurate media speculation, should there be a transaction, no equity raising would be required nor would there be private equity involved."

The discussions follow Perpetual's attempts in April to acquire Pendal, offering one Perpetual share for every 7.5 Pendal shares plus $1.67 cash for each - or $6.23 per share. Pendal's share price fell following the announcement, dropping the indicative consideration to $5.97 per share.

Pendal said the offer was being made at a time when global asset managers' trading values were materially impacted by geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty.

Just over a week later, the Pendal board unanimously rejected the offer, saying it significantly undervalued the company's current and future value and was therefore not in shareholders' best interests.

The renewed talks also follow Pendal's funds under management announcement for the June quarter which showed a drop of 11% or $12 billion. The manager now has about $111 billion, down from $124.9 billion at the end of the March quarter.

Both Pendal and Perpetual said they will keep shareholders informed of any material developments.