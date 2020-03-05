NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Investment
Sponsored by
Pendal global equities fund cut at Morningstar
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 5 MAR 2020   12:28PM

Morningstar has dropped coverage on Pendal's global equities fund which recently swapped out an external manager for Pendal's in-house investment team.

In November, Pendal announced it would pull $460 million from AQR Capital Management across three funds, and handed their investment management to its global equities team Ashley Pittard.

The changes were slated to come into effect around February 21.

At the time, Morningstar put the funds under review, saying they were familiar with Pittard's style of investing from his time at Paul Moore's PM Capital but did not have a rating on the strategy at the time.

Sponsored by OnePath Life
Join us on the New Path

This week, the rating house said it was dropping coverage on the Pendal core global share fund.

"Morningstar will cease qualitative research coverage of Pendal Global Share on or about 3 April 2020 in order to reallocate our analysts to research other funds," it said in a note to clients.

Sponsored Video
Efficient portfolio design with BT Panorama

"At that time, the last Morningstar Analyst Rating and report will be removed. After that date, please discontinue using research reports issued by Morningstar on this fund. We recommend users form their own views on this fund or obtain financial advice."

The three funds where Pittard's team replaced AQR were the Pendal core hedged global share fund ($214 million at September end), Pendal core global share fund ($193 million) and the Pendal International Share Fund ($52 million).

Read more: PendalAQRAshley PittardPM Capital
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Pendal cuts fees on equities fund
FICAP 2020 weeks away
Fund managers driven to alternatives: Report
BT fund to wind up
Industry fund appoints investment head
Channel Capital nabs new distribution directors
Pendal appoints new licensee distribution lead
Industry's Best of the Best celebrated
Pendal Group yanks equities mandate
Poor market conditions weigh on Perpetual, Pendal
Editor's Choice
Madison advisers loyal amid sale
KANIKA SOOD
Madison Financial Group has held on to its adviser numbers, as PwC and Seaview Consulting give prospective buyers a closer look at the advice group's numbers on behalf of OneVue.
Northern Trust climbs custody league tables
HARRISON WORLEY
Northern Trust has rocketed up the asset servicing performance tables, after adding almost 30% to its assets under custody in the second half of 2019.
Colonial First State cuts fees, closes legacy options
KANIKA SOOD
Colonial First State has cut fees for about 200,000 members and will close some legacy options in FirstChoice Employer Super, as it simplifies its product line and phases out grandfathered commissions.
Aussie at center of international scheme
ELIZA BAVIN
An Australian has been named by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) as being at the center of a massive international business coaching scheme that "swindled" veterans and the elderly out of millions.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Tyson Jonas
Financial Planner
Jonas Wealth Management
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Larry Fink
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
BlackRock Alternative Advisors
Matthew Baldwin
Managing Director APAC
Financial Risk Solutions
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
25
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As suggested in numerous submissions to the Retirement Income Review, should Australia do away with the existing superannuation system and adopt a universal pension scheme?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Robbie Campo
GROUP EXECUTIVE, BRAND, ADVOCACY, MARKETING AND PRODUCT
CONSTRUCTION & BUILDING UNIONS SUPERANNUATION
From her strong focus on women, to advocating for the benefits of industry super, a sense of equality and social justice has underscored all that Cbus brand, advocacy and product group executive Robbie Campo has done. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something sqAqoexb