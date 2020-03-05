Pendal global equities fund cut at Morningstar

Morningstar has dropped coverage on Pendal's global equities fund which recently swapped out an external manager for Pendal's in-house investment team.

In November, Pendal announced it would pull $460 million from AQR Capital Management across three funds, and handed their investment management to its global equities team Ashley Pittard.

The changes were slated to come into effect around February 21.

At the time, Morningstar put the funds under review, saying they were familiar with Pittard's style of investing from his time at Paul Moore's PM Capital but did not have a rating on the strategy at the time.

This week, the rating house said it was dropping coverage on the Pendal core global share fund.

"Morningstar will cease qualitative research coverage of Pendal Global Share on or about 3 April 2020 in order to reallocate our analysts to research other funds," it said in a note to clients.

"At that time, the last Morningstar Analyst Rating and report will be removed. After that date, please discontinue using research reports issued by Morningstar on this fund. We recommend users form their own views on this fund or obtain financial advice."

The three funds where Pittard's team replaced AQR were the Pendal core hedged global share fund ($214 million at September end), Pendal core global share fund ($193 million) and the Pendal International Share Fund ($52 million).