Executive Appointments
Pendal family office lead moves to boutique
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 13 DEC 2019   4:20PM

Pendal's head of family offices has moved to Phil King's alternatives house Regal Funds Management as the latter restructures its distribution team.

Rob Saunders has taken on the role of Regal's head of wholesale and family office, including the private banks.

He started in the role on December 2.

The move comes as Regal restructures its distribution efforts to a channel or segment focus. As a part of this its distribution head Aidan Kelleher left the company.

Saunders is not the only one to leave Pendal for Regal in recent months.

In October, Rebecca Fesq left as Pendal's head of client experience and direct after five years in the role to join Regal as its global head of distribution and marketing.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - Introduction to managed accounts

Saunders was at Pendal for seven months as the head of private bank, broker and family office distribution. Prior to this, he was equities boutique Ophir Asset Management's head of sales for about three years.

Regal is best known as a long/short equities manager and is one of the few that can take short positions in small caps.

It has been expanding its remit to add other alternative investments, such as its recent venture with Gresham Partners to launch a royalties fund.

Pendal is currently recruiting for Saunders' role.

"Until the appointment is finalised, the channel is being managed by Pendal's Australian head of wholesale distribution, Tim North Ash," a Pendal spokesperson said.

