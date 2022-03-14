NEWS
Executive Appointments

Pendal executive to join crypto firm

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 14 MAR 2022   12:30PM

A long-serving Pendal Group fixed income lead and his team of four have jumped ship to a cryptocurrency advisory firm.

Vimal Gor, who was the head of Pendal's alternative duration, a boutique looking after the High Alpha Fixed Income Fund that was established in October 2021, will become the chief investment officer at Trovio.

Gor will lead Trovio's digital asset funds from the third quarter of 2022.

After spending 12 years as the head of bond, income and defensive strategies, Financial Standard reported changes within Pendal's bond, income and defensive strategies (BIDS) business, which was headed by Gor.

At the time, Pendal confirmed it was still in the process of formalising Gor's responsibilities but that he would be focused on alternative duration strategies and lead a team of four.

Before Pendal, he was the head of global aggregate portfolios at Aviva Investors in London and was a portfolio manager at Scottish Mutual and Murray Johnstone.

Gor told sister publication Industry Moves: "Since I set up the new alternative duration boutique about six months ago, I have been working with Pendal on the future of the capabilities we are developing. After much consideration, we have both come to the conclusion that these strategies are probably better pursued outside of Pendal."

"They are very specialist and require a very different type of operational infrastructure and expertise. Trovio is well known to us, as over the last couple of years while at Pendal, I have been working closely with Trovio on potential client solutions, in the digital asset space. The transition of the alternative duration team from Pendal to Trovio works very well for all parties involved."

Trovio managing director and chief executive Jon Deane said the appointment reinforces the firm's belief in the integration of digital assets with traditional investment strategies as a means of optimising risk-weighted returns in the evolving markets of today.

"Vimal brings nearly three decades of top-tier traditional finance experience, recently managing more than $22 billion in assets. He is a highly regarded thought leader in how the digital asset ecosystem and dynamically evolving macro landscape will change the asset management industry both globally and in Australia," he said.

Read more: TrovioPendal GroupFinancial StandardJon DeaneVimal Gor
VIEW COMMENTS

