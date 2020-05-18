Pendal awards registry mandate

ASX-listed Pendal Group has picked a new unit registry provider for $19 billion in funds under administration across its Australian funds.

Mainstream Group Holdings'Australian business has entered a five-plus-five-year agreement with Pendal to provide the latter's outsourced registry services following a tender process.

The mandate includes $19 billion in funds under administration as at March end and over 2800 investors, Mainstream said in company filings.

The agreement requires one years'notice of termination and will be renewed automatically after five years.

For Mainstream, the annual contracted fees from Pendal will be roughly 6% of its Australian revenue and 3% of group revenue.

Mainstream's services to Pendal will include deploying automated workflow for email and paper transactions, online transacting, XPLAN reporting, Calastone network, banking automation and the newly-created quoted funds functionality.

The transition commences this month, with an expected completion date of March 2021.

"We are proud to support a client of the size and calibre of Pendal with our scale and experience in registry serviced," Mainstream chief executive Martin Smith said.

"We have made significant investments in our registry services over the last three years and look forward to partnering with Pendal to drive automation and the investor experience."

Pendal Australia chief operating officer Justin Howell said the company was impressed with the robustness of Mainstream's registry solutions and the calibre of its clients.

"We are focused on minimising risk while improving our operational efficiency and enhancing our investor's [sic] experience. We look forward to working with Mainstream to achieve this," Howell said.

In another recent registry change, Regal Funds Management notified investors in four funds (Atlantic Absolute Return, Tasman Market Neutral, Small Companies and Long Short Equity) that it was changing its registry provider from HSBC Fund Services to Boardroom Pty Ltd effective May 25.

"This is an exciting development for us and will provide investors with access to Boardroom's intuitive and easy-to-use online investor portal, alongside the added ability to apply for units in the Regal Funds via an online application tool," Regal said in its monthly update to investors.

