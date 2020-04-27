NEWS
Pay cuts, dividend slashed as NAB raises capital
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 27 APR 2020   8:51AM

The big bank has entered a trading halt as it looks to raise $3.5 billion to sustain the business throughout the COVID-19 downturn which has so far seen the interim dividend more than halved and the NAB leadership team take pay cuts.

Releasing its 1H results this morning, NAB entered a trading halt as it announced a capital raise to bolster the group for a possible prolonged economic downturn.

The capital raising comprises a $3 billion fully underwritten share placement at the fixed price of $14.15 per share and a non-underwritten share purchase plan of about $500 million. The SPP shares will be the lower of the $14.15 per share placement price and the volume weighted average price of NAB shares traded on the ASX in the five days leading up to May 22, less a 2% discount.

It will see about 212 million new shares issued which equates to about 7.1% of the group's existing shares on issue.

"These actions are intended to provide NAB with sufficient capacity to continue supporting our customers through the challenging times ahead," NAB said.

The offer is expected to raise NAB's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (CET1) to 11.2%, up from 10.39% on March 31.

NAB also announced its board of directors and senior leadership team have agreed to take pay cuts. NAB chair Philip Chronican and group chief executive Ross McEwan will reduce their base pay by 20% from April 1 to September 30, as will NAB's board of directors.

The bank's executive leadership team has also decided to forego any short-term variable reward for the 2020 financial year.

It comes as the group announces statutory net profits of $1.3 billion and cash earnings of $1.4 billion - down 51.4% year on year.

As a result, the interim dividend has been slashed by 64% to 30 cents per share.

As part of its plan to soften the impact of COVID-19, NAB said it is accelerating the separation of MLC Wealth as a priority to ensure it is well positioned for divestment. In the half-year to March 2020, MLC Wealth contributed about $42 million.

Finally, the group also announced an organisational restructure resulting in five key banking businesses - personal, business and private, corporate and institutional, Bank of New Zealand and UBank.

The move sees the customer experience division cease to exist, with former lead Rachel Slade transitioning to group executive, personal banking. Meanwhile, Nathan Goonan has been appointed group executive, strategy and innovation.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

