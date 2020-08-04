NEWS
Executive Appointments
Partners Group hires from GSFM
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 4 AUG 2020   12:42PM

The global private markets fund manager has hired multi-boutique GSFM's head of research and key accounts.

Shaun Thomas joined Partners Group last week, as a client relationship manager.

He reports to Partners Group's local head of retail Jonathan Abraham.

Thomas was most recently the head of research and strategic accounts at GSFM, reporting to its chief executive Damien McIntyre.

"Significant industry change as a result of the Hayne Royal Commission along the more recent and ongoing impacts stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, led us to undertake a comprehensive review of the distribution landscape, and how best GSFM should allocate its resources," McIntyre said in emailed comment to Financial Standard's sister publication Industry Moves.

"The traditional "Key Account" role (or in our case "Strategic Account" role) was conceived primarily to service the industry's largest players. Post Hayne Royal Commission, we have seen significant industry consolidation as evidenced by ANZ and Westpac exiting the space completely and observed that the business models of CBA and NAB/MLC are still evolving...we concluded that the future of a "Strategic Account" role to be changing also."

McIntyre said the GSFM offered Thomas a different role, and has since restructured his accounts and responsibilities internally.

"Shaun is passionate about the strategic account space and declined our offer; We are very pleased (and unsurprised) that Shaun has resurfaced at Partners Group, and we wish him every success," he said.

Partners Group manages over $10 billion in Australia and is lead down under by Martin Scott, as partner and head of Australia.

In Australia, the global manager offers four main strategies: a private markets multi-asset fund, a fund that invests in sub-asset classes of private equity, an unlisted real estate fund and an ASX-listed private debt closed ended fund.

Partners Group Global Value Fund, which invests in private equity sub-asset classes was launched in the local market in 2011.

Late last month wound back a 2% redemption sell spread in it introduced in April as COVID-19 increased volatility.

It also offers two other strategies in Australia: the Partners Group Global Multi-Asset Fund (a private markets multi-asset fund that invests across private equity, private debt, private infrastructure and private real estate) and the Partners Group Global Real Estate Fund (AUD).

