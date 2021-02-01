NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Parametric names new research lead
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 1 FEB 2021   12:32PM

Parametric has announced the appointment of its new local manager of research and strategy, a position held by Raewyn Williams for seven years.

Whitlam Zhang takes on the role of manager of research and strategy for Australia and New Zealand, based in Sydney.

Williams leaves the firm to pursue other interests. She previously held senior positions, specialising in tax strategies at Russell Investments, QIC and Barclays Global Investors.

Zhang joined Parametric in 2015 and most recently worked with the firm's global core platform technology team as enterprise data management architect. He previously worked at Russell Investments and APRA.

Sponsored by AIA Australia
Our new income protection cover Starting a new conversation

His new responsibilities include focusing on the firm's after-tax investing, post-retirement, and responsible investing capabilities. Analyst Joshua McKenzie reports to Zhang.

Zhang reports to Chris Briant, head of Australia and New Zealand at Eaton Vance Management, and Paul Bouchey, global head of research at Parametric.

Briant commented: "While we are excited about Whitlam's promotion, we are sorry to see Raewyn leave and sincerely thank her for her enormous contribution to the business over the past seven years.  We wish her all the very best for her future."

In her final research piece, Williams recently wrote about the pivotal role centralised portfolio management (CPM) can play in the mass consolidation of the superannuation industry, particularly over the next decade.

CPM can deliver investment solutions that better match the needs and preferences of fund members at the right cost.

"Funds that fail to do this could find their 'scale dividends' will be meagre, members could face more limited, ill-fitting options that simply pass on market returns, and culture dilution and, at worst, 'mission drift' could substitute superannuation funds as the neo-bank conglomerates of the future," she said.

The advantages of CPM will allow super funds to move to the implementation phase of the investment rationalisation project with a good understanding of the expected portfolio holdings, risks, fees, tax positions and ESG attributes of the new portfolio, Williams added.

Read more: ParametricRaewyn WilliamsRussell InvestmentsAPRABarclays Global InvestorsChris BriantEaton Vance ManagementPaul BoucheyQICWhitlam Zhang
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
QIC enters private debt, hires from AMP Capital
Your Future, Your Super on APRA to-do list
APRA delays insurance in super guidance
RSE trustee board composition evolving
Super concerns over legislation: Schroders
WTW names new head of retirement
Raiz launches custom portfolio option
Janus Henderson bolsters institutional team
BNP Paribas to offer initial margin services
APRA Connect to go live in 2021
Editor's Choice
Parametric names new research lead
KARREN VERGARA
Parametric has announced the appointment of its new local manager of research and strategy, a position held by Raewyn Williams for seven years.
Integrity Life updates product offering
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The life insurance provider has revealed several changes to its products with a new support package for clients and a multi-cover discount.
Reference checks should cover all advice: FPA
KARREN VERGARA
Reference checks should be extended to general advice and to anyone that has the ability to influence the financial advice process, according to the Financial Planning Association of Australia.
ASIC winds up Mayfair 101 debenture issuer
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
ASIC has succeeded in winding up the issuer of Mayfair 101's debenture products, with the Federal Court ordering M101 Nominees to wind up.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Many super funds significantly increased insurance premiums in 2020, largely attributing the rises to industry reform. Do you anticipate the trend to continue in 2021?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Lucy Steed
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MELIOR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
Melior chief executive Lucy Steed doesn't do things by accident; she has always known what she is good at and where her path is. But a few years ago, she was forced to align her head with her heart. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something SvbJC2dO