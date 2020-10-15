NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Insurance
Pandemic batters life insurers
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 15 OCT 2020   12:39PM

The coronavirus pandemic has wiped out $1.4 billion from the books of life insurers and triggered a spike in claims, according to new research.

KPMG's 2020 Life insurance insights reveals close to half of the firms it analysed are making a loss.

Retail disability income received the biggest blow, losing $1.1 billion in FY20, while group lump sum made a loss of $353 million.

Large losses on retail disability income products reflect worsening claims experience, the report said, noting the ongoing challenges insurers face over the sustainability of this product.

Sponsored by BlackRock
Looking to build resilience into your portfolio?

Group disability income was also in the red at $249 million. Retail lump sums was the only product to make a profit of $422 million, but this was down by 43% year on year.

KPMG insurance sector lead David Kells said the industry's profits have either fallen or losses worsened on almost every metric.

Sponsored Video
Praemium: The platform of everything

"This was always likely to be a tough 12 months for the life industry, starting from a low base in 2018-19, and with the full effect of regulatory changes kicking in this year," he said.

Life insurers also saw a 4.3% rise in the cost of claims to $15.3 billion (up from 1% and 4.1% in 2018 and 2019 respectively). Accident and mental illness claims appear to be two key drivers of increased claims, but KPMG predicts claims could be exacerbated by COVID-19.

Kells said critical work in addressing future product design must be accompanied by a coherent strategy to tackle issues such as: the pricing of in-force books, effective claims and expense management, and targeted distribution strategies.

One positive finding is that the sector continues to be well capitalised, with this year's capital-coverage ratio remaining consistent with the prior year at 1.8.

Overall, Kells said the life insurance industry now faces additional significant challenges in responding to the impacts of the health crisis, while addressing serious and ongoing profitability issues.

"Progress towards a more sustainable position requires action on multiple fronts," Kells said.

Read more: KPMGLife insuranceDavid Kells
VIEW COMMENT (1)
Related News
Bermuda-based fund launches down under
ClearView pushes ahead with SFT
MLC Life hires wealth and partnerships lead
CountPlus adds to board, acquires member firm
Actuary of the Year named
Wealthy Aussies panic buy life insurance
FSC reveals life insurance data
Australian Unity names chief executive
European robo-adviser eyes Australia, taps Westpac exec
NAB Private Wealth bolsters executive team
Editor's Choice
Fresh fundies outperform
ALLY SELBY  |   12:45PM
A small cap fund backed by two fresh-faced investors with no prior funds management experience has managed to outperform the benchmark consistently since its inception in July 2018.
Stapling equals accountability: Hume
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:41PM
Senator Jane Hume said the newly-proposed stapling initiatives will force superannuation funds to take better accountability and create a new level of engagement with members.
Through good and bad: Advisers add value
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:47PM
Despite COVID-19 volatility, financial advisers have managed to deliver value of 5.2% or more each year to clients, according to new research.
Level premiums to remain
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:13PM
Despite the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority's (APRA) intervention to try and salvage individual disability income insurance, level premiums will continue to exist.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Infographic: Zurich Claims - We keep the most important promise you make.
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Brett Cairns
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP
Magellan Financial Group chief executive Brett Cairns hasn't traditionally been one for the limelight. Here, he shares his journey to now and the risks he's taken along the way.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something yGozQSjm